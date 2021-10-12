The comfiest robes we've actually worn and love

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A good T-shirt is just as important in my wardrobe as a comfortable pair of jeans, a warm jacket, or an everyday purse. But finding one that looks stylish, feels soft, and holds up well between washes can prove challenging. Sure, affordable options are available almost anywhere, but I've found that the material on some name-brand versions can be too thick and scratchy. Not to mention that lesser quality T-shirts tend to lose their shape over time, and can have a tighter fit that I don't think is very flattering on my body type. So after I tried out the Classic Relaxed Crew T-Shirt from American Giant, I was excited to finally find a basic tee that was soft, stylish, and endlessly versatile.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO