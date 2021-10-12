CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Outfitters' parent company just announced a new thrifting platform called Nuuly Thrift

By Kristin Magaldi
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Thrifters, bargain shoppers and eco-conscious fashion supporters alike, this news is for you: Urban Outfitters Inc. is now launching a new platform that allows you to thrift preloved clothing and accessories while shopping for thrifted items. The app, Nuuly Thrift, launches Oct. 12 as a sister platform to Nuuly Rent, a subscription rental service for women's apparel that Urban Outfitters Inc. launched in 2019.

