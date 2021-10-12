Urban Outfitters' parent company just announced a new thrifting platform called Nuuly Thrift

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) recently released its Q2 2022 report, wherein revenues came in 5% above and earnings per share were a large 60% above our estimates. The company’s revenues grew a strong 44% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $1.16 billion, driven by an easy comparison to last year. That said, the company’s revenue was also 20% above pre-pandemic levels from Q2 2020 (the calendar year 2019). URBN’s revenues were driven by strong double-digit growth in digital sales but partially offset by marginally negative retail store sales growth due to reduced store traffic. To further break down sales by brands - comparable retail net sales grew 53% at the Free People Group, 20% at Urban Outfitters, and 14% at the Anthropologie Group, compared to Q2 2020. In addition, URBN established a new record low markdown rate with all three brands in Q2. This helped to generate outstanding merchandise and gross profit margins despite large increases in delivery and logistics expenses. The combination of strong gross profits with tightly controlled SG&A expenses led to record Q2 operating income and earnings per share of $1.28, more than twice the pre-pandemic quarter. Separately, Urban Outfitters also announced the launch of an online store allowing customers to sell used goods. Sellers can list products from any brand and will be allowed to transfer earnings directly to their bank account or redeem it for Nuuly Cash, which can only be used at the Urban family of brands. In a way, the retailer will compete here with online resellers such as ThredUp and Poshmark.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO