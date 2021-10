We last wrote about N26 back in January when the Peter Thiel-backed mobile bank N26 hit a new milestone after it surpassed 7 million customers in the EU and the US. In recent years, the German banking startup has been luring deposits from US heavyweights like Chase and Citibank. Since then, N26 has grown exponentially and investors are lining up to invest in the company.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO