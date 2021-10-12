How Writers Pitch to Movie Producers
Screenwriting is a craft where countless hours are spent alone with only the characters in one’s head. The writer knows the message they are trying to convey, the way they want the project received, and all of the plot points. When the time comes to presenting the idea to movie producers, these writers need to draw on an entirely different set of skills. Screenwriters need to communicate the exciting elements of that internal world that they spent so much time creating to outsiders in a way that helps the producers visualize the project. Movie producers are visual. Here is how writers pitch to movie producers.raindance.org
