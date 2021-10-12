CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Writers Pitch to Movie Producers

By Finnergan Pierson
Raindance
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreenwriting is a craft where countless hours are spent alone with only the characters in one’s head. The writer knows the message they are trying to convey, the way they want the project received, and all of the plot points. When the time comes to presenting the idea to movie producers, these writers need to draw on an entirely different set of skills. Screenwriters need to communicate the exciting elements of that internal world that they spent so much time creating to outsiders in a way that helps the producers visualize the project. Movie producers are visual. Here is how writers pitch to movie producers.

raindance.org

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

How the Scenes From a Marriage Director and Writer Successfully Reinvented a Classic

When it comes to marriage, there's little that hasn't already been said, written, sung, painted, or filmed. Yet there remains perhaps no greater source material for modern entertainment. Union—how we nurture it, abuse it, worship it, and lose it—is an endlessly moldable subject, a fact Hagai Levy, director of HBO's Scenes From a Marriage remake, used to his advantage. He had little doubt he could shape something new from the clay of the celebrated 1973 original, starring Liv Ullman and Erland Josephson. He only needed to find the right reason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

Broadway Producers on How It Feels to Be Back

When your entire industry comes to a halt, it makes you grateful for every step of the recovery process. That’s what Lia Vollack had to say about the experience of returning to Broadway. At the New Generation of Producers panel at Variety Legit: Return to Broadway presented by City National Bank, she said, even though Lia Vollack Productions’ “MJ the Musical” hasn’t opened yet, getting the chance to rehearse again after pandemic interruptions feels “magical.”
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein Form Broadway Transmedia Company Hugo Six (EXCLUSIVE)

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein are teaming up to launch Hugo Six, a transmedia production company that will focus on Broadway content and talent. Co-founded by Hurwitz and Goldstein, the company is dedicated to creating diverse and dynamic content for the stage and screen. Hugo Six has a musical television property and several new Broadway-aimed musicals on its development slate. Earlier this summer, Hurwitz and Goldstein produced the song for “LEGO Store: The Musical,” a two-minute musical film that can currently be seen in taxis all over NYC. As an independent producer, Hurwitz is currently represented on Broadway...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Variety

M. Night Shyamalan to Serve as Jury President at Berlin Film Festival

Director and producer M. Night Shyamalan will serve as president of the international jury at 72nd Berlinale next year. “I’m pleased and honored that M. Night Shyamalan has accepted our invitation to serve as president of the jury,” said Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian. “Throughout his career he’s shaped a universe in which fears and desires stand side by side, where young people are not only the protagonists but also the driving force for overcoming dread. Within the U.S. movie business Shyamalan is a unique figure, a filmmaker that has remained faithful to his vision. This truthfulness to one’s ideal is also...
MOVIES
MySanAntonio

How to Become a Content Writer

As a content writer, you need a mind that is fluent in both language and creativity. When I started my career as a junior content writer, the industry was still growing. I had never imagined that seven years later, I would be able to set up my own content writing agency and earn a handsome amount of pay from different verticals.
JOBS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action-Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action-thriller project. The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code. Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris. As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview with Actor, Writer and Producer Riley J. Ewing

In an exclusive interview Flickering Myth sat down with Riley J. Ewing to talk about his latest film Unplugged releasing November 12th…. Can you tell us about life before filmmaking, where did you spend your childhood?. I grew up in Overland Park, Kansas (just outside of Kansas City). I was...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Producers#Movie Producers
ComicBook

James Gunn Tried to Pitch a Dark Gilligan's Island Movie

A viral Twitter prompt has revealed a bizarre and fascinating bit of trivia: apparently Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn and Being John Malkovich screenwriter Charlie Kaufman at one point pitched a version of Gilligan's Island where the survivors of the shipwreck find themselves desperate and begin to get violent and even cannibalistic. According to Gunn, there was interest on the part of the studio, but Sherwood Schwartz, who created the original TV series, objected, and the project stalled. Years later, Gunn tried again, with the same result (although the second time it was Schwartz's estate that passed, as the producer passed away in 2011).
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

The Night House Writers Pitched A Halloween Reboot That Kept Things Simple

Who out there has seen "Halloween Kills" already? It hits theaters and the Peacock streaming service this weekend and the response from critics has been mixed, though our own Marshall Staffer's non-spoiler review from the Venice International Film Festival last month leaned positive. If you don't have Peacock and haven't...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How DC’s Animated Injustice Movie Handles The Violence In The Very R-Rated Story, According To The Producer

Because the Injustice video games and their accompanying comic book tie-in series are more violent compared to most of the “main” DC Comics stories, it stood to reason the animated Injustice movie would similar levels of gore. Sure enough, Injustice is one of a handful of animated DC movies that have been slapped with an R rating, specifically for “bloody violence.” But the despite the different medium through which this story was being told, it actually wasn’t a problem for the Injustice team to navigate the graphic violence.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
filmcourage.com

How To Pitch And Sell A Screenplay – Peter Katz

Film Courage: Can you give us an example of how you helped one of your writers sell their scripts and get a movie made?. Peter Katz, Story Driven CEO: I have a project that I sold and we basically worked on developing the pitch together and we brought together the right producers, team and made attachments. We had a pitch on zoom which made it very challenging because this was during the pandemic. This was a project where it’s crazy, we sold a movie during a dystopian event where we can’t leave our place. We prepped it on zoom and it was extremely challenging because a lot of the process of selling an idea is very physical. You’re in a room together and it’s something that you have to have a presence but when you’re on a laptop like Max Headroom and you’re just a floating head it makes it infinitely more difficult to sell a project. We had a tough situation, how do we make something really good because we had studio executives that were going to be on a zoom call. We decided that the pitch we just make 20 minutes…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
MOVIES
cvindependent.com

The XX Factor: Meet Kellee McQuinn, a Hip-Hop-Hooping Writer, Director, Producer and DJ

There is a giant computer monitor behind Kellee McQuinn’s head. Project files are lined up on her desk; her DJ equipment—speakers, a mixer and lights—are off to the side. The walls are filled with KidTribe show posters and some of her favorite photos. Also in the room: puppets, hula hoops and boxes full of future plans.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy