How Writers Pitch to Movie Producers

Film Courage: Can you give us an example of how you helped one of your writers sell their scripts and get a movie made?. Peter Katz, Story Driven CEO: I have a project that I sold and we basically worked on developing the pitch together and we brought together the right producers, team and made attachments. We had a pitch on zoom which made it very challenging because this was during the pandemic. This was a project where it’s crazy, we sold a movie during a dystopian event where we can’t leave our place. We prepped it on zoom and it was extremely challenging because a lot of the process of selling an idea is very physical. You’re in a room together and it’s something that you have to have a presence but when you’re on a laptop like Max Headroom and you’re just a floating head it makes it infinitely more difficult to sell a project. We had a tough situation, how do we make something really good because we had studio executives that were going to be on a zoom call. We decided that the pitch we just make 20 minutes…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO