AMA, CDC, Ad Council urge flu vaccinations amid COVID-19 concerns
NEW YORK — The Ad Council, the American Medical Association (AMA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the CDC Foundation today announced a new effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against seasonal flu. While flu activity was unusually low during the 2020-2021 flu season—due largely to COVID-19 mitigation measures like wearing masks, school and work closures, and physical distancing—the threat of flu is likely far greater this year with many of those mitigation measures in decline. During a severe season, flu has resulted in as many as 41 million illnesses and 710,000 hospitalizations among Americans. The new effort extends the No Time for Flu campaign and introduces #FluFOMO to inspire more people to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.www.ama-assn.org
