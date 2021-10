Experience downtown living at its finest in this gorgeous, affordable condo offered for sale on Marshall Street in Shreveport!. Christina Payne with Diamond Realty & Associates is presenting this gem for sale. It's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit coming in at 850 square feet. But before you immediately dismiss this condo as being too small, check out how they've maximized the floor plan while maintaining the beauty of the historic building built in 1920. If I didn't have a veritable farm full of animals, you better believe I'd love to live in a condo like this. At $160,000, your estimated monthly payment would be around $915... way less than paying rent in Shreveport-Bossier.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO