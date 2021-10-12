CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Slammed By 'DWTS' Judges For PDA Overload

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 8 days ago

Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess may make the perfect pair off-camera, but Dancing with the Stars fans and judges don't seem to be loving their on-screen romance.

Article continues below advertisement

The real life couple — who is competing together on Season 30 of DWTS — has been receiving a wide range of reviews regarding their decision to mix work and play, with many hinting that their romance on the ballroom floor is a bit too much.

Green and his leading lady really took the heat at the start of "Disney Week" when the team danced the waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. During the Monday, October 11, episode, Burgess portrayed Snow White and Green acted as her prince.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJe7x_0cOm93rb00
Source: ABC

While the performance was based on a loved-up fairytale, judge Len Goodman expressed his distaste for the couple seemingly overdoing the romance aspect of the performance. The 77-year-old told the performers he wasn't a fan of “the kissing and cuddling and messing about," explaining: “I wanted to see a much more traditional waltz."

Article continues below advertisement

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli doubled down on Goodman's stance, as he comically added: ”Sometimes too much sweetness gives you a toothache."

Article continues below advertisement

DWTS fans took to Twitter to share their input on the judges' feedback, with many also commenting on the duo's choreography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faW0O_0cOm93rb00
Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

“They picked the song choice and dance style for Brian and Sharna and then criticized them for it being a romantic dance. SMH,” one fan wrote. “Plus, if you watched Sharna’s IG stories [over the weekend] Brian has neurological issues that make it difficult for him to learn choreo … learning two dances is especially hard for him.”

“This was the right week for all the love,” a second fan wrote, while several others pointed out the competition is usually all about the "showmances" and chemistry — but people aren't buying it this season.

Article continues below advertisement

However, other fans sided with the judges and admitted Burgess is going to have to step up her choreography, alleging their real-life romance won't be enough to get them to the finals. “Len is 100% right about BAG and Sharna. At some point Sharna is gonna have to make Brian actually dance for the majority of the dance,” one critic wrote, as another added: “I feel like [Sharna’s] choreo has been lacking this season compared to other seasons."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Psxdt_0cOm93rb00
Source: ABC

Green and Burgess confirmed their relationship in January, months after the actor filed for divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox — with whom he shares children Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7 and Journey River, 5. The lovebirds kept their relationship on the down-low at the start of their romance, but have since changed their ways in recent months.

In September, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed over his blonde babe on Instagram, writing: "I love sharing life with you. Thank you for being loving, and patient and kind. You have added to mine and my kids lives in ways you will never know."

The pro dancer has also boasted about their relationship while addressing how it's affected their time on DWTS. Speaking to Page Six, Burgess, 36, admitted working with her boyfriend has been "a challenge," with her saying: "I’ve never done this before."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3sIp_0cOm93rb00
Source: ABC

While she acknowledged balancing their personal and professional relationships has been the couple's "biggest challenge," Burgess insisted: "We haven’t had a bad moment for us because our communication is so great. So anything that arises, we discuss it."

Green and Burgess will dance a Paso Doble to “He’s A Pirate” from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl for "Villains Night" on Tuesday, October 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'DWTS': Tyra Banks Drops Some Amazing News for Diehard Fans

Dancing With the Stars fans got some amazing news from host Tyra Banks during Monday's show — the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour is coming back in 2022 after the 2020-21 tour was canceled due to COVID precautions. Kicking off Jan. 7, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia, your favorite dancers from the ABC show are coming together for a brand new show, touring the country until March 27, 2022, when it wraps in Modesto, CA.
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

How Much Money Does the Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Make?

Dancing With the Stars has been on television for literally 84 years, aka 29 seasons, with the 30th season premiering at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC. And no, the celebrities featured on the show certainly aren’t sashaying their way around the stage in humiliating outfits for free. While I’m...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Dancing With Stars': Cheryl Burke Calls out Judges Over Scoring

Longtime Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has a bit of a bone to pick with the ABC competition. While chatting with Page Six, Burke called out the judges for what she believes to be scoring inconsistencies. She also spoke out on the difficulties she's experienced while filming DWTS, as she even compared her experience on the show to Survivor.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Len Goodman
Person
Brian Austin Green
dallassun.com

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green are officially divorced

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): The divorce between American actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green has been finalised, after nearly a year. A source confirmed to E! News that the former couple filed their divorce judgment on October 15, and they have been declared legally single after nearly a year.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Len Goodman divides fans on DWTS with decision that ends in tears

Len Goodman has been head judge on Dancing with the Stars since the show began and in that time he's had some difficult decisions to make. It was safe to say that Monday's show ended in a tough choice for the former professional dancer, who had the final vote in saving the bottom two contestants – Mel C and Gleb Savchenko, or Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Pda#Ig
Hello Magazine

Brian Austin Green sparks a reaction with controversial DWTS scores

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have been leaving quite the impression on fans since their Dancing with the Stars debut, consistently being saved by the public vote. However, the judges haven't been as kind to them with their scores, having consistently placed them in the lower half of the pack.
TV SHOWS
UPI News

Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 on Monday night. "Saying goodbye never gets any easier. Thank you for all you've brought to the ballroom all season long, @MelanieCmusic! Hear more from Melanie C and @Gleb_Savchenko tomorrow morning on @GMA," the ABC competition show's Twitter feed said.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

Yes, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast was also confused about how the judges’ vote works

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who’s been flummoxed by “Dancing with the Stars'” judges’ vote this season — the cast is too. As previously explained, because there are four judges this season, head judge Len Goodman‘s vote counts twice if Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are not in agreement on who to send home from the bottom two. However, the show has not done a great job explaining this to viewers — or apparently even to the cast — as many were left scratching their heads last week when Matt James and Lindsay Arnold, after leading...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Melanie C got screwed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’: A whopping 96% of fans say her elimination was messed up

Spice Girls singer Melanie C was one of the most promising contestants this season on “Dancing with the Stars.” In fact, going into “Grease Night” on Monday, she ranked fourth in our predictions for who would win the Mirror Ball Trophy. But it wouldn’t be “DWTS” without some baffling results, and she ended up eliminated in 11th place, which only one of our users saw coming when they made their predictions for the show. And hardly any of our readers agreed with the outcome when we polled them at the end of the night. SEEMelanie C is ‘gutted’ and ‘in shock’...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy