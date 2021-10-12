Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Slammed By 'DWTS' Judges For PDA Overload

Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess may make the perfect pair off-camera, but Dancing with the Stars fans and judges don't seem to be loving their on-screen romance.

The real life couple — who is competing together on Season 30 of DWTS — has been receiving a wide range of reviews regarding their decision to mix work and play, with many hinting that their romance on the ballroom floor is a bit too much.

Green and his leading lady really took the heat at the start of "Disney Week" when the team danced the waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. During the Monday, October 11, episode, Burgess portrayed Snow White and Green acted as her prince.

While the performance was based on a loved-up fairytale, judge Len Goodman expressed his distaste for the couple seemingly overdoing the romance aspect of the performance. The 77-year-old told the performers he wasn't a fan of “the kissing and cuddling and messing about," explaining: “I wanted to see a much more traditional waltz."

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli doubled down on Goodman's stance, as he comically added: ”Sometimes too much sweetness gives you a toothache."

DWTS fans took to Twitter to share their input on the judges' feedback, with many also commenting on the duo's choreography.

“They picked the song choice and dance style for Brian and Sharna and then criticized them for it being a romantic dance. SMH,” one fan wrote. “Plus, if you watched Sharna’s IG stories [over the weekend] Brian has neurological issues that make it difficult for him to learn choreo … learning two dances is especially hard for him.”

“This was the right week for all the love,” a second fan wrote, while several others pointed out the competition is usually all about the "showmances" and chemistry — but people aren't buying it this season.

However, other fans sided with the judges and admitted Burgess is going to have to step up her choreography, alleging their real-life romance won't be enough to get them to the finals. “Len is 100% right about BAG and Sharna. At some point Sharna is gonna have to make Brian actually dance for the majority of the dance,” one critic wrote, as another added: “I feel like [Sharna’s] choreo has been lacking this season compared to other seasons."

Green and Burgess confirmed their relationship in January, months after the actor filed for divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox — with whom he shares children Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7 and Journey River, 5. The lovebirds kept their relationship on the down-low at the start of their romance, but have since changed their ways in recent months.

In September, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed over his blonde babe on Instagram, writing: "I love sharing life with you. Thank you for being loving, and patient and kind. You have added to mine and my kids lives in ways you will never know."

The pro dancer has also boasted about their relationship while addressing how it's affected their time on DWTS. Speaking to Page Six, Burgess, 36, admitted working with her boyfriend has been "a challenge," with her saying: "I’ve never done this before."

While she acknowledged balancing their personal and professional relationships has been the couple's "biggest challenge," Burgess insisted: "We haven’t had a bad moment for us because our communication is so great. So anything that arises, we discuss it."

Green and Burgess will dance a Paso Doble to “He’s A Pirate” from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl for "Villains Night" on Tuesday, October 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.