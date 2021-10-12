CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellsworth, ME

Former hospital employee sues, alleges sexual assault, harassment

By Anne Berleant
Ellsworth American
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — A former clerical employee who worked at Northern Light hospitals in Ellsworth and Blue Hill filed a civil suit in federal court in Bangor on Oct. 5 alleging she was sexually assaulted and harassed by a doctor and that her employer failed to provide a safe workplace. The suit was filed against Northern Light Health and TeamHealth, the national hospital staffing agency that supplies Northern Light Health with many of its doctors, physicians and nurse-practitioners.

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Ellsworth, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Ellsworth, ME
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#The Hospitals#Blue Hill#Northern Light Health#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy