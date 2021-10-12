Former hospital employee sues, alleges sexual assault, harassment
ELLSWORTH — A former clerical employee who worked at Northern Light hospitals in Ellsworth and Blue Hill filed a civil suit in federal court in Bangor on Oct. 5 alleging she was sexually assaulted and harassed by a doctor and that her employer failed to provide a safe workplace. The suit was filed against Northern Light Health and TeamHealth, the national hospital staffing agency that supplies Northern Light Health with many of its doctors, physicians and nurse-practitioners.
