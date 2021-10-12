A 7-year-old girl hurt after being hit by an SUV driver who handed over the child to neighbor then fled (Detroit, MI) Nationwide Report

On Monday, a 7-year-old girl was hurt after being hit by an SUV driver, who came out of the vehicle, handed the child to neighbor and then drove away from the scene.

The Metro Detroit father was outraged after her daughter got struck by the vehicle. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of that vehicle pulled over at the scene, stepped out of the vehicle, picked the girl up and then handed the child to neighbors.

