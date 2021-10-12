CITY REDUCES WATER RESTRICTIONS TO STAGE 1

The Barnesville City Council has dropped the Stage 3 Water Restrictions and replaced them with Stage 1 restrictions. Under Stage 1, no lawns shall be watered between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Residents with off house numbers shall water lawns or wash cars only on odd-numbered calendar days, and those with even-numbered addresses shall water lawns or wash cars on even-numbered days. Recently established lawns. may be watered daily for up to six weeks after installation, but only during the hours listed above. The use of hand-held water devices is permitted without restriction for any purpose except when the device is left on unattended, or no device is used to control the flow of water. If a hand-held watering device is left on unattended, it is subject to the restriction for an automatic sprinkler device.