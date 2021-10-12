CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Marley Rebel True Wireless Earbuds Review: Sustainable, Affordable Earphones for Music Lovers

By James Frew
makeuseof.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Marley Rebel True Wireless Earbuds are a great value set of headphones. Unlike many sets at this price range, they aren't just Apple AirPods clones but offer a unique take on these wire-free earphones. The outer parts are made from sustainable materials, the buds are IPX5-rated for water resistance, and the charging case offers 30 hours of battery. They don't reach higher volumes, which can be an issue in loud environments, but they make up for this by generally providing superb audio quality.

