House of Marley Rebel True Wireless Earbuds Review: Sustainable, Affordable Earphones for Music Lovers

Apple's Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are on sale for $159.95 today as Amazon's Deal of the Day. That's $90 off Apple's regular price of $249.95. Powerbeats Pro, powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, will revolutionize the way you work out. Built for elite athletes, these totally wireless earphones have no wires to hold you back. The adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable with multiple eartip options for extended comfort and are made to stay in place, no matter how hard you go. This lightweight earphone is built for performance with a reinforced design for IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance so you can take your workouts to the next level. With up to 9 hours of listening time in each earbud and powerful, balanced sound, you’ll always have your music to motivate you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO