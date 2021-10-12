Univest Starts Pyxis Tankers (PXS) at Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,472,656 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Ventyx. In addition, Ventyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,420,898 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ventyx, are expected to be approximately $151.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol “VTYX.” The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO