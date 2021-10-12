Judge David Hammer Gives History Lesson to Administrative Law Judges

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcements on Oct. 6. On Monday, Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties) Judge David Hammer gave a Jefferson County history lesson to 56 judges attending the 2021 Annual Conference of the National Association of Administrative Law Judges. Judges attending the conference in Washington, D.C., traveled by bus to the West Virginia Eastern Panhandle. They toured Harpers Ferry, the John Brown execution site, and then came to the Jefferson County Courthouse. “I spoke to them for an hour about the history of the courthouse, including the John Brown trial and the Miners’ War treason trials. In appreciation, the NAALJ presented me with an Honorary Membership in the association,” Judge Hammer said.