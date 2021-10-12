Mercyhurst Prep names new president: Joseph Haas, Erie Catholic Charities Counseling CEO
Mercyhurst Preparatory School has stayed within the local Catholic network in its selection of a new president. The co-educational Erie Catholic high school has appointed as its new leader Joseph J. Haas, who since 2008 has been the CEO of Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, which serves the 13-county Catholic Diocese of Erie as an affiliate agency of the diocese's Catholic Charities.www.goerie.com
Comments / 1