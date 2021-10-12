Barbara Custer

Opioids. Have you ever taken one? If you have broken a bone, had a joint replaced or have had extreme pain, it is possible that you have ingested one or two. I have and the effect that it had on me made me decide that I never wanted to take another one. Being one that likes to stay informed on what is going on in our society, I watched a documentary recommended by my son, Ryan, called Crime of the Century. What an eye-opening, mouth-dropping production of how Big Pharma brought a product that became abused across the country, but mainly in our little neck of the woods. Targeting the hard-working people of Appalachia with what was deemed a miracle drug. It is touted as it will fix what ails you and only less than 1% of users will become addicted to the drug. Really, if you believe that, I have some swamp land in Florida, I would like to sell you. Enter the new series, Dopesick, I have only watched one episode so far, and I am angry. Angry that pure greed was the catalyst of one family’s wealth, not considering the agony felt by so many families across our nation. This mind-blowing statistic is one I hope you will not forget…West Virginia has more drug overdose deaths per capita than any other state (52.8 out of every 100,000 residents), per the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics. I urge you to check out the documentary and the series being streamed, know how this crisis began and see what you need to do to protect your family. This crisis has no boundaries.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO