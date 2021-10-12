CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Barbara Custer

WVNews
 8 days ago

OAKLAND — Barbara Smith Custer, 76, of Oakland, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Sept. 11, 1945, in Franklin Township, Pa., she was the daughter of the late, R. Stanley and Wanda (Brumage) Smith. She was also preceded in death by her...

www.wvnews.com

Port Arthur News

Barbara Shedrick

Barbara Shedrick, 75, passionately known by everyone as (Sis) a resident of Port Arthur, Tx was called to her Heavenly Home on September 6, 2021. She was the 2nd of 5 precious gifts given to her parents Norris and Cecelia Mczeal on November 20, 1945 in Lafayette La. Barbara is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
WVNews

Kidnapping and murder in multi-state drug action

OAKLAND — Two Oakland residents and a Morgantown, W.Va., man have been arrested in connection with an alleged “retribution” death in Preston County, W.Va., in which a Detroit man is already charged with first-degree murder. The investigation encompasses three states and multiple police agencies, and it includes allegations of drug...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County, in or near the city limits of Jane Lew. This checkpoint will be located on West Virginia Secondary Route 7, otherwise knowns as Hacker’s Creek Road, near the intersection of U.S. 19 in front of the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Sheldon Savage

BRUCETON MILLS — Sheldon Richard Savage, 48, of Bruceton Mills, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at home. The son of Mary Lou Nicholson Savage and the late Sheldon Ray Savage, he was born on April 11, 1973, in Morgantown. Sheldon was known for his extreme physical strength. He could lift...
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Covered bridges topic at Vandalia meeting

Shirley Francis presented an interesting lesson on “Covered Bridges of West Virginia” at the Sept. 15 meeting of the Vandalia Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club. Though many covered bridges have been erected at parks and on private lands in recent years, there are 17 covered bridges in West Virginia listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A leaflet with information on each bridge, the county in which it is located, the year built and the cost at that time, along with other significant information was distributed. Club members are most familiar with the covered bridge at Walkersville, which was built in 1903. Two club members, Shirley Francis and Charlotte Bunnell, shared how they remember riding the school bus across the Walkersville covered bridge.
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission announces trick-or-treat window

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trick or treat in Harrison County outside of municipal boundaries will be held Oct. 30, a county commissioner announced Wednesday at a regular meeting. The designated trick-or-treat window will be 6-7 p.m., according to Commission President Susan Thomas. “There’s a standing order that anything outside...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

New hires available to help Bridgeport (West Virginia) Public Library patrons

Just before the end of summer for students or families, Bridgeport Public Library leaders added to its staff to prepare for more in-person patrons and programming throughout this fall. Fairmont resident Angela Spatafore was hired Aug. 20 to be the newest adult services coordinator. Spatafore graduated from Fairmont State University...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Barbour County, West Virginia man indicted on drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va. — Joseph Wayne Dadisman, of Philippi, West Virginia, was indicted Tuesday on a drug charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Dadisman, 49, was indicted on one count of “Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dadisman is accused of having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in June 2021 in Barbour County.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Pat's Chat

Some activities have increased the attendance to our services at the Seventh-day Adventist church here in Buckhannon. Being Pastor Appreciation Month, Sheri Sapp made sure that our new pastor, Daniel Venegas, and his wife, Samantha were recognized. Gifts included tee shirts to announce that they are now officially West Virginians. Also some buckwheat pancake mix, maple syrup, and various other items. Many folks attended who had been missing due to Covid and illnesses, etc., including George and Charlotte Erwin, Fred Seeley, and others. I am sure there were others, but it is too late for me to call and get their names now and some folks do not like to have their name in the paper. (I try to ask before using names.) Maybe could write to me at patschat.ridpath41@gmail.com or call me at 304-472-5102 and just tell me who else was there. I am just curious.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Fairmont man catches a break

Christopher G. Bradley, 19, of Sapps Run Road, Fairmont, was charged with felony grand larceny for the theft of a vehicle in Lewis County. He was charged by Deputy C.A. Matheny of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on July 27. On Oct. 14, under a plea agreement with the state,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

The danger of opioids

Opioids. Have you ever taken one? If you have broken a bone, had a joint replaced or have had extreme pain, it is possible that you have ingested one or two. I have and the effect that it had on me made me decide that I never wanted to take another one. Being one that likes to stay informed on what is going on in our society, I watched a documentary recommended by my son, Ryan, called Crime of the Century. What an eye-opening, mouth-dropping production of how Big Pharma brought a product that became abused across the country, but mainly in our little neck of the woods. Targeting the hard-working people of Appalachia with what was deemed a miracle drug. It is touted as it will fix what ails you and only less than 1% of users will become addicted to the drug. Really, if you believe that, I have some swamp land in Florida, I would like to sell you. Enter the new series, Dopesick, I have only watched one episode so far, and I am angry. Angry that pure greed was the catalyst of one family’s wealth, not considering the agony felt by so many families across our nation. This mind-blowing statistic is one I hope you will not forget…West Virginia has more drug overdose deaths per capita than any other state (52.8 out of every 100,000 residents), per the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics. I urge you to check out the documentary and the series being streamed, know how this crisis began and see what you need to do to protect your family. This crisis has no boundaries.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Officials: 38th Taylor County (West Virginia) resident dies of COVID-19

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Another Taylor County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, a Grafton-Taylor County Health Department official confirmed Wednesday. Dr. David Bender, the county’s public health officer, said the deceased was a 60-year-old male. He was the 38th victim in Taylor County. “We send our...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

