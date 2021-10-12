CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets should be a force... if certain things fall into place

By Winnipeg Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM—Rather fitting, isn’t it, that the Winnipeg Jets will start the

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
Video: Marcus Foligno delivers superman punch in fight

Marcus Foligno looked like an MMA fighter during a fight on Tuesday night. The Minnesota Wild winger got into a fight with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon towards the end of the first period. As the two players were sizing each other up, Foligno leaped in the air towards Dillon and threw a superman punch.
VIDEO: Brawl Breaks Out Between Kraken And Preds' Fans.

The Seattle Kraken got their first win in franchise history last night as they took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Nashville. Crazy eyes Brandon Tanev scored two goals which included the game winner in the third period to put things away. While the Kraken were taking care of things...
Hockey Hall-of-Famer Leo Boivin dies

Leo Boivin, a hockey legend who never forgot his Prescott roots, has died at the age of 89. “It’s with heavy heart we share the passing of our local legend,” stated a post on Saturday afternoon from The Row, a group of hockey supporters that is a mainstay at the annual midget hockey tournament that bears Boivin’s name.
10 Things To Make Your Next Giants Or Jets Tailgate Epic

Let's face it, usually the most fun you'll have at a Giants or Jets game is the pre-game tailgate, but you have to ask yourself one question, are you prepared to make it epic?. So you've got yourself some tickets to see the Giants, or Jets, or maybe your heading to Stoors for a UConn Huskies game, or to West Point to check out Army play, it really doesn't matter what game your seeing, it needs to start with an epic pre-game tailgate. Now this doesn't mean just packing a few sandwiches and a six pack, it means making it an epic event, one that will be talked about for weeks to come. However in order to pull this off you need some stuff, and it better be impressive.
Walleye preview: 10 facts you might not know about Toledo hockey history

As the Toledo Walleye's 12th season gets underway, here are 10 tidbits on the history of professional hockey in Toledo. ■ Toledo is one of the most successful minor-league hockey cities. The 11 championship banners that hang from the rafters at the Huntington Center represent Toledo's rich pro hockey tradition dating back to the 1940s. Cups captured by the Mercurys, Blades, Goaldiggers, and Storm are recognized at the downtown arena. However, the last championship came in 1994 when the Storm won the Turner Cup.
JETS CAPTAIN BLAKE WHEELER PLACED IN COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Winnipeg Jets announced early Monday afternoon that they will be without the services of their captain for awhile, as Blake Wheeler has entered COVID-19 protocol. There's certainly no denying that Wheeler, 35, is an important player for the Jets and the timing could not be worse for the club as they enter a stretch of very winnable games this week against the Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.
Kotkaniemi set for return to Montreal as ‘Canes take on Canadiens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens Thursday, and the glaring storyline with this game is the offseason interactions between the two teams. The ‘Canes made an offer sheet this year to Montreal forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The contract was for one year and was worth $6.1 million. […]
MacKinnon clears COVID protocols, could play for Avs at Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has cleared NHL coronavirus protocols and could make his season debut Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals. MacKinnon tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had been in the league’s COVID-19 protocols since Oct. 12. The three-time MVP finalist did not travel with the team Monday […]
