Golf: Rule change allows maximum length of clubs to go from 48 to 46 inches

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite opposition from Phil Mickelson, organisers of professional and elite amateur golf competitions are to be given the right to limit the length of golf clubs from next year. Any club, other than a putter, can be a maximum 48 inches in length, but this would be limited to 46...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Text Message

Tiger Woods was unable to take part in this year’s Ryder Cup competition, as the legendary golfer continues to rehab from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident in Southern California earlier this year. However, the longtime American star managed to keep in touch with this year’s United States team.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rickie Fowler passed a ridiculous earnings benchmark in Las Vegas

Rickie Fowler did not cash in on his 54-hole lead at the CJ Cup, an uneven Sunday leading to a T-3 finish at The Summit Club, but the week was still a victory for the five-time tour winner. For a man who’s spent the past few seasons stuck in neutral, a T-3—his first such finish since 2019—was a move forward.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I don’t really agree with it’: Pros sound off on 46-inch driver length limit

Around this time last year, 48-inch drivers were one of the hottest topics in the golf equipment world. That was mostly thanks to Bryson DeChambeau’s announcement that he’d be testing 48-inch drivers following his 2020 U.S. Open win. DeChambeau had just torched the field at Winged Foot, home of one of the most difficult U.S. Open venues, and he shortly thereafter proclaimed he’d be testing out longer drivers to push his distance limits.
GOLF
golf365.com

‘Stupid is as stupid does’ – Phil Mickelson criticises club length restriction

Phil Mickelson has hit out at the ‘amateurs’ governing the game and called a new 46-inch restriction on club length ‘stupid’. In an attempt to curb ever-expanding driving distances the R&A and USGA have brought in a measure to allow a local rule to be implemented at all professional and elite amateur events from January 1 next year which stipulates the maximum dimensions of a club (excluding the putter).
GOLF
Golf.com

Flying with your golf clubs? Follow these 5 rules to avoid headaches and mishaps

Mel Reid shared some breaking news on social media a few weeks ago. It involved her driver. The club had snapped in transit on a flight. Reid was not the first golfer to suffer this misfortune, and she won’t be the last, because traveling with clubs comes with risks, costs and headaches. That in mind, here are 5 things to know before you put your sticks on a plane.
GOLF
Times Daily

USGA, R&A provide rule for tours to limit driver length

The length of Phil Mickelson’s driver he used in winning the PGA Championship won't be allowed. Bryson DeChambeau can only use a 48-inch driver when he’s competing in Long Drive Association events. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

Rules of Golf Explained with John Paramor: How to take relief from a penalty area

In this Rules of Golf Explained series in association with TaylorMade, I’m joined by former European Tour chief referee John Paramor to discuss various situations in which you might find yourself on the golf course and how you deal with them within the boundaries of the game’s laws. In this episode, John explains how to take relief from a penalty area.
GOLF
Golf.com

1 potential headache that could come from the 46-inch driver rule

Phil Mickelson and Brooke Henderson will need to make new driver plans for next year. With the USGA and R&A placing a cap on driver length via a new local rule, which is slated to go into effect in 2022, professionals and elite amateurs will no longer be allowed to use a driver in excess of 46 inches — the current limit is 48 inches — at events that choose to implement the rule. (The PGA Tour and LPGA both announced a driver length limit will be in place in 2022.)
GOLF
chatsports.com

PGA Tour to adopt local rule to allow tournaments to limit driver length

PGA Tour, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Professional Golfers' Association of America, PGA Championship. Golf's governing bodies announced a new local rule that will allow high-level tournaments to limit the length of drivers to 46 inches. Called a Model Local Rule, it would get into effect Jan. 1, 2022. The PGA...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Golf’s ruling bodies take next step in limiting driver length

Regarding Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson and their lust for 48-inch drivers, golf’s ruling bodies have only one thing to say: Not so fast. Technically, Tuesday’s announcement that the USGA and the R&A will reduce the maximum shaft length from 48 inches to 46 inches counts as a suggestion. It’s what’s called a Model Local Rule, which is generally designed to give tournament organizers or presumably any tour the right to implement a rule limiting driver length. But a spokespeople from the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour confirmed its tours would implement the local rule in 2022, with the PGA Tour confirming Jan. 1, 2022 as the first date of enforcement. The USGA’s Thomas Pagel, senior managing director of governance, said the new limit will apply to all 14 USGA championships, also beginning in 2022.
GOLF
Telegraph

'This is pathetic' – Phil Mickelson hits out as golf limits length of drivers

Golf’s governing bodies have dismissed the outspoken criticisms of Phil Mickelson and confirmed that drivers measuring more than 46 inches will essentially be banned in professional competition. The R&A and US Golf Association announced the proposal for a new local rule in February as they sought to limit the likes...
GOLF

