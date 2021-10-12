CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gators Currently 10-Point Favorites vs. LSU Tigers

By Demetrius Harvey
AllGators
AllGators
 8 days ago

It looks like the No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) will be favorites yet again this week as they look to take on the unranked LSU Tigers (3-3, 1-2). Florida fell to the Tigers at home last season in a foggy, bizarre game in The Swamp. Florida would lose on a last-minute field goal, 37-34.

This season appears to be different, though, with Florida graded out as a 10-point favorite according to SI Sportsbook. The spread is incredibly favorable to Florida as they attempt to go into Death Valley to defeat one of their permanent SEC West opponents.

For Gators head coach Dan Mullen, the rivalry that exists between the two programs is must-see TV. Currently, Florida holds the series advantage at 33-30-3. LSU has won six out of the last eight matchups between the two programs, including the last two games.

“I think it’s - when you look at it, obviously I think it’s a great rivalry," Mullen said of the matchup on Monday. "Things that go into it: One, we play every year. Two, it’s two great programs that have won as you go back to all those dates ... we’ve each won two national championships in that time frame, if I’m right on that.

"And you look at all the games coming down right to the wire -- and not all of them -- but a lot of them coming right down to the wire and being these tough battles, I think that’s what makes it a great rivalry game.

"It makes it must-see TV, you know, to go watch great players, great teams that are championship level teams that go in and play a game that comes right down to the wire, it makes it a great rivalry.”

Now, Florida will be able to add to its win-margin this week as they face off against a very inconsistent Tigers team. A team that is currently last place in the SEC West, a stunning fall from grace after the program won a National Championship in 2019.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

