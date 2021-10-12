Palace Theatre celebrates 100 with family and fun

The Palace Theatre celebrated 100 years of business by doing what they do best Sunday — showing movies.

Janis and Frank Golden, along with their daughter Haylee Root and her husband Steven, bought the theatre in 2006 from Max Wells and has run the business like they inherited all of those years ago.

“We have always loved The Palace Theatre. My husband and I had many date nights here when we were dating in our 20’s,” Root said. “The fact that it is 100 years old and still the same business as it was 100 years ago is truly amazing. We feel blessed to own such a unique property in our great community.”

Local historian Kyle Collins helped Root find out the exact date of the first movie shown so they could host the unique celebration Oct. 10, 2021.

While they couldn’t figure out what movie was shown first, Root played the most popular movie from 1921 in Charles Chaplin’s, “The Kid” as part of the celebration with the community.

“Local historian, Kyle Collins, was a huge help to me by researching information in order to properly identify the true first day of business for The Palace Theatre. He found an article from The Duncan Banner from Oct. 14, 1921, that had the headline ‘Palace Theatre Is Opened With Large Audience Monday’ telling us that the opening date was indeed Oct. 10, 1921,” Root said.

According to Root, “It says in the article that ‘…the street from the courthouse for a whole block on both sides was packed with cars and there was a long line of waiting patrons in front of the ticket window.”

“It also cited The Palace as one of the prettiest and most modern picture houses in the state, referencing a marble finished entrance alcove,” Root said. “ Another interesting statement from the article said that the large organ — that would be used to play the music for the silent films — had not yet arrived, so a live orchestra furnished the music for the opening week film.”

Patrons this weekend were able to pay 10 cents to watch the film and also enjoy some delicious refreshments from the concession stand along with unique cupcakes themed like popcorn.

But working up to the centennial has definitely been interested for The Palace Theatre as COVID-19 took its toll on the movie business in general.

Root said there was a concern The Palace Theatre wouldn’t make it through COVID-19, but some great planning and the loyalty of customers helped make it through to the anniversary.

“Our family was truly concerned when Covid hit in March of 2020. Hollywood put a pause on all new movie releases and they stopped making movies for a while,” Root said. “We did our best by offering free classic film titles and private events until movies started coming out again, which wasn't until the winter of 2020. Things seem to be getting back to normal, for the most part. The only hindrance we are still struggling with is that some movie companies are still releasing movies on streaming in addition to in theaters. We appreciate our customers for continuing to come see us and supporting the experience of watching movies on the big screen instead.”

One of the unique things that The Palace Theatre has to offer is a budget friendly variety for families in the community, according to Root, alongside the establishment hosting live events.

Root said ultimately, flexibility will help in the future — especially with new owners on the horizon — and wanted community members to know The Palace Theatre is here to stay.

“Some community members may be aware that The Palace Theatre and The Merchant are for sale as a turn-key joint venture opportunity,” Root said. “We have actually had these businesses for sale for a little over a year, but it is important to us that the community knows we have no intentions of closing or changing anything at all until that happens.”

Root said handing the duo-business establishment off is only natural progression.

“Our family has grown and we have other businesses that we run, so we just feel it's time to find the next amazing family that would love running this place as much as we have over the past 15 years.” she said. “It is a true gem in our community and we just know there is another family out there that it would be perfect for. If anyone is interested they can reach out to Phyllis Howell at Bridges Realty Group here in Duncan.”

To find out the times of movies showing, patrons can call the movie line at 580-255-5588 or view the times online at www.theplaceduncan.com.