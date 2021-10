Every NFL game day is its own animal, but sometimes it’s a terrifying one that you can’t stop thinking about. That’s kind of what last week was for the New Orleans Saints — if not for the team, which has maintained all week that it is focused solely on Washington, then definitely for people outside of the building. The overtime loss at home to the previously winless Giants felt like the rabid dog that is snapping at the Saints' heels in a dream.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO