Presidential Election

Obama to campaign with McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdO1k_0cOm0wdU00

Former President Barack Obama will campaign with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the final stretch of the Virginia governor's race.

“The stakes could not be greater,” McAuliffe said as he announced the news Tuesday morning on MSNBC.

McAuliffe's race against the GOP nominee, first-time political candidate Glenn Youngkin, is tightening according to the latest polls. His effort to win a second, nonconsecutive term in office is one of only two regularly scheduled governor's races in the country this year and is being closely watched for indications of voter sentiment ahead of next year's midterms.

McAuliffe's campaign announced that Obama will join him in Richmond on Oct. 23 to mobilize Virginians during early voting, which began weeks ago.

Obama, who rallied Democrats in Virginia's capital city in 2017 before Ralph Northam beat Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie, will follow other high-profile Democrats supporting McAuliffe.

First lady Jill Biden is set to visit Virginia on Friday. Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist, grassroots organizer and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, will campaign with McAuliffe in Norfolk and northern Virginia on Sunday.

McAuliffe said on “Morning Joe” that Obama would be coming Saturday, in a way that suggested the visit would precede Abrams’ events. His campaign then had to clarify his remarks.

McAuliffe stumped with President Joe Biden in July. The president has not announced plans to return.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Youngkin but has not visited Virginia to support the former private equity executive.

Election Day is Nov. 2, and Tuesday is the last day to register to vote.

