CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ana de Armas in a Blue Crush-Worthy Look

By Tyler McCall
fashionista.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks. Temperatures are starting to dip, and you know what...

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Leave It to Cardi B to Wear the Ultimate Luxury Leggings on Her Birthday — Yes, They're Chanel

Cardi B rang in her 29th birthday with husband Offset, friends, and family at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Of course, she stepped out for dinner swathed in diamonds following her mesmerizing outfits at Paris Fashion Week. Cardi, who works with stylist Kollin Carter on her looks, seemingly teased her birthday outfit with a glitter Chanel catsuit days before that was not unlike the purple combination she slipped into this time around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana De Armas
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Brings Back an Iconic Hairstyle in Silky Slip Dress and Extra-Trendy Sandals in Italy With Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky — with a new hairstyle to match — for a date night in Italy. The “Flawless” singer’s latest outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle featuring bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s during her “4” album era. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Takes Fall’s Riskiest Trend to New Heights for ‘Dune’ After-Party

Zendaya brought a glamorous edge to the “Dune” after-party in London last night. Stepping out after its red carpet premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, the movie’s leading lady took England by storm in another bold gown. The custom number comes courtesy of designer Nensi Dojaka, complete with a halter neckline, silky brown skirt and a unique heart cutout across the torso. Layered over a paneled bralette as well, the design taps into one of 2021’s boldest trends. Cutout designs are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes.From...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zendaya Looked Perfectly On-Theme in Futuristic Space Princess Dress at ‘Dune’ Premiere

Zendaya hit the red carpet looking like she stepped off a spaceship — with a full glam team. The actress appeared at the UK premiere of “Dune,” her new sci-fi movie co-starring Timothée Chalamet. Styled by Law Roach, she wore an asymmetrical Rick Owens white column gown that gave serious space princess vibes. The look featured one sleeve and sequins throughout the entire dress. Her jewelry, courtesy of Bulgari, included a silver bracelet that crawled up her right arm, simple earrings and multiple rings. Her purple galactic eye makeup tied the whole look together. The highly-anticipated film has been promoted for well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#The Looks#Blue Crush
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Master Date Night Style With Help From Tiffany & Co. and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving fans a glimpse into their iconic date nights with a little help from Tiffany & Co. Joining forces once more with the iconic jewelry brand, Beyoncé took to Instagram today to debut a behind-the-scenes look at their new “About Love” film alongside her husband and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. Titled “Date Night,” the production takes the two musicians on a vintage-style adventure all from the back of a New York town car. The “Lemonade” artist herself channeled “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in a black gown, glittering earrings and a styled updo while the “Otis” artist kept cool...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Shape Up Like A Bond Babe! Ana De Armas, Halle Berry & More Share Tips For Staying Fit

If there is one undercover secret all Bond girls know, it's that getting in shape is a must when starring in the action-packed franchise. Ahead of the much anticipated opening of No Time To Die on October 8, current and former Bond girls — including Ana de Armas, Halle Berry and Eva Green — spill on their workout tips!
YOGA
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Gets Edgy in a Red Feather Dress & Leather Gloves for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland brought edgy glamour to “The Harder They Fall” premiere in Los Angeles last night. Walking the red carpet for the Netflix film, the Destiny’s Child alumna went bold in a one-shouldered gown and slick black leather gloves; her dress for the event featured a coating of endless red and black feathers atop a high-slit silhouette and a  chunky leather belt. To keep the focus on her gown, Rowland went for a classic sandal when it came to footwear. The lifted black shoes included a rounded toe with a securing strap across the front and ankle, all balanced with a stiletto heel. When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Say My Name” performer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab. Flip through the gallery to discover Kelly Rowland’s statement shoe style from years past.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jessica Chastain Stuns in Black Cutout Gown With a Daring Low Back and Satin Platform Sandals for ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Finale Premiere

Jessica Chastain stunned at the “Scenes From a Marriage” special finale screening at the New York Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night. The actress stars as the wife Mira in the HBO limited series about a troubled marriage that starts to drift apart. The program is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries with the same name. Chastain walked the red carpet in Stella McCartney‘s black “Elina” gown featuring a rhinestone-embellished halter neckline and daring low back. Both symmetrical cutout details highlight just below Chastain’s chest with the inner lining of the dress lined in a bold fuchsia. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Everyone is obsessed with Ana de Armas’ No Time To Die dress - here’s where to get it

There have been numerous talking points surrounding the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, but one rather unexpected thing that seems to have captured people’s interests is Ana de Armas’s dress.In one scene in the film, the Cuban actor, who plays a trainee agent, joins Daniel Craig for a special mission at a glamorous black tie party.In the scene, de Armas wears a navy blue silk, floor-length gown that features an open back and a plunging neckline. It also has a thigh-high slit.On social media, many of the film’s viewers have written fervently about the gown and asked...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

Jane Moore looks stunning in purple outfit

Jane Moore has worn a stunning, all-purple outfit for her latest appearance on Loose Women. Taking to Instagram, Jane shared her look with fans, who delighted in her gorgeous style. Alongside a picture of her in a purple jumper and midi skirt, Jane shared a caption about both her outfit and the importance of teaching.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

The Fashion Editor-Worthy Fall Styles You Won’t Believe Are From T.J.Maxx

While honing your style is an ever-evolving journey, recognizing consistent themes in your look is key. For Senior Fashion News Editor Marina Liao, it’s about high-quality pieces that feel classic, laid-back, and sleek. Liao says, “I like to look at the season’s trends and see what speaks to me, whether it’s a new handbag shape or coat color.” And while she picks up new pieces every season, there’s one place she hadn’t yet explored: T.J.Maxx.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gal Gadot Wows in Hot Pink Saint Laurent Gown & Strappy Sandals for Elle’s Women in Hollywood Celebration

“Wonder Women” star Gal Gadot was one of several actresses honored at Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood event Tuesday night in Los Angeles. For the special occasion, the current cover girl opted for a striking hot pink number courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The vibrant, floor-length frock featured a high, halter-style neckline adorned with a black rose embellishment and a subtle leg slit at the side, which helped to show off her strappy black sandals as she walked the red carpet. The 36-year-old Israeli actress reached for a pair of slinky high heels from of luxury Italian brand Aleví Milano...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy