CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dennis Smith Jr., Former Mavs Prospect, Stars for Blazers in NBA Preseason

By Mike Fisher
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thJ0s_0cOm0RT500

DALLAS - Dennis Smith Jr. had expressed to DallasBasketball.com a desire to somehow return to the Dallas Mavericks, the team that drafted him.

But the overriding wish? A chance. And DSJ is getting that with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In a Monday night NBA preseason game in which the Trail Blazers sat their top four players, there was a vacancy for somebody to take charge.

Smith Jr. did that in Portland’s 107-93 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center.

“I was happy that he was able to have the opportunity to show what he’s been doing,” said coach Chauncey Billups of Smith Jr.,who shot going 7-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from three for 18 points while also handing out seven assists in 26 minutes. “He’s just really tough. He gets into that paint, he can spread it around, create opportunities for everybody else, he defends at a pretty high level.

"So I was happy to see him get the opportunity to play a lot of minutes and thought he played really well.”

Luka's Mavs 'Dress for Success' in Crushing of Hornets

What if the Mavs not named "Luka'' can with some consistency be as dominant as they were in this second-to-last preseason game?

8 hours ago

Bullock Out For Rest of Mavs Preseason?

Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Reggie Bullock is expected to miss the remainder of the team's 2021-22 NBA preseason schedule. Here's why:

11 hours ago

Luka for MVP? Why This Mavs 'Dress Rehearsal' Matters

No, it's not Luka Doncic's priority to get the MVP voters' attention. But for Mavs watchers who care about the MVP race? The "garnering of attention'' can start tonight.

14 hours ago

The Blazers, it seems, have a pair of roster spots to be filled. At the top of Portland's rotation, of course, sit, Dame Lillard and C.J. McCollum, both of whom sat out this one for the Blazers, who are now 0-2 in preseason play with two more games, both on the road, to play in their 2021 preseason schedule.

In August, Smith Jr. - the 6-2 guard with the spectacular athleticism who recently had his rights renounced by the Detroit Pistons, making him an unrestricted free agent - told DallasBasketball.com that he was "definitely interested'' in making a Mavs comeback.

We certainly found the idea intriguing; How might DSJ succeed if he was ever on the floor with "Young Picasso'' Luka Doncic?

Instead, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, who departed Dallas as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade to the Knicks, is making his comeback, maybe, in Portland.

“I thought we got accomplished what we wanted to,'' Billups said, "from the standpoint of letting a lot of players play that haven’t played.''

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Blazers’ Damian Lillard ranks 2nd among point guards in NBA GM survey, Larry Nance Jr. the most underrated acquisition

In NBA.com’s annual survey of general managers across the league, the Portland Trail Blazers were notably recognized in a few categories. GMs responded to 48 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches and offseason moves in a story posted by John Schuhmann of NBA.com. The questions range from which team is the favorite to win the 2021-22 NBA championship, to the best interior and versatile defender in the game. It gives a good pulse of the consensus floating around league circles about today’s biggest topics and stars.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Dennis Smith Jr. Wins Trail Blazers Roster Spot

Standout preseason performer Dennis Smith Jr. has earned the Portland Trail Blazers’ 14th roster spot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Portland’s roster is now likely set for the start of the regular season. The front office is not expected to fill Portland’s 15th spot at this time. Smith Jr.,...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Film Room: What Ntilikina Brings Alongside Luka

DALLAS - The New York Knicks held high hopes for the level of player Frank Ntilikina could develop into throughout his NBA career. Now, the Dallas Mavericks will take a chance to see if he can hit his stride elsewhere. Since being selected eighth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Dennis Smith Jr.
Person
Chauncey Billups
DallasBasketball

Mavs Primo Porzingis Plan? Patience

When it comes to Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis, a lot of the talk over the summer revolved around the lack of production he had in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers in June. In a series where the Mavs had a 2-0 lead and ultimately ended up playing in a decisive Game 7, one has to wonder if the Clippers would've even made it that far had Porzingis averaged more than 13 points and five rebounds per game while shooting under 30 percent from deep.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Camp Profile: Luka Doncic - 'Kidd Teacher'

Heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season, there has already been quite a bit of speculation about what new Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd could potentially teach 22-year-old superstar Luka Doncic to enhance his already-stellar game, and some of that talk is coming from the very top of the organization.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic is 'Young Picasso' - But?

New Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd kicked off Mavs' Media Day on Monday with a charismatic smile and a colorful comparison for his young superstar. Luka Doncic is “a young Picasso,'' said Kidd, which is quite a compliment but was also delivered with a sort of "but.'' "I don’t know if anybody ever told Picasso that he had to use all the paints, but I just want to remind (Doncic) that he can rely on his teammates, that his teammates will be there to help him.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs Prospect#The Dallas Mavericks#Dsj#Smith
DallasBasketball

Mavs Mesmerize at 'Fan Jam': How'd Luka Look?

Dallas Mavs 'Fan Jam' Highlights: How'd Luka Doncic Look?. While the Dallas Cowboys pursued a three-game winning streak, the Dallas Mavericks held 'Fan Jam,' an open practice where fans and media alike observed an entertaining scrimmage. Thankfully, the Dallas Mavericks streamed the event on its official website. Friendly scrimmage aside,...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Doncic, Mavs To NBA Finals This Season? Analyst Says ‘Yes’

Just like last year, the Dallas Mavericks are coming into a new season with high expectations. Young superstar Luka Doncic figures to keep getting better in his fourth season, optimism around a healthy Kristaps Porzingis is being renewed with each passing day, and replacing Josh Richardson with Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown could be one of the more underrated moves of the offseason.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs' Luka: On 'NBA Top 75 Greatest Players' List?

Mavs Star Luka Doncic: On 'NBA Top 75 Greatest Players' List?. We're not going to argue against it. Rather, we're just going to soak it in. Voting for what? The NBA's "Top 75 All-Time Players'' list. And who is speaking? Ex-Warriors coach and now-broadcaster Mark Jackson. And who are we...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
DallasBasketball

New Mavs Take The Floor: GAMEDAY vs. Clippers

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks started the Jason Kidd era with a preseason win and now will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a Friday rematch of the 2020-21 playoff series. Dallas beat the Utah Jazz on Wednesday; a feel-good win that featured some impressive minutes from new roster additions and confirmed that star Luka Doncic is in strong form to start the season. Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis played 16 minutes, all in the first half. Expect Dallas to be cautious with their stars throughout the preseason slate.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Jason Kidd Era Begins, Mavs Preseason Debut: GAMEDAY vs. Utah

DALLAS - A fresh, new NBA season is upon us. The Dallas Mavericks tip off the 2021-22 season with four preseason games, starting with a Wednesday AAC matchup against the Utah Jazz and two-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. New Mavs head coach Jason Kidd will make his debut at home in a game that serves as a Christmas Day preview between two up-and-coming playoff teams.
NBA
DFW Community News

Preview: Mavs open preseason against Jazz

UTAH JAZZ (0-1) AT MAVS (0-0) Time: 7:30 p.m. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: Yes, it’s a preseason game, but it’s still the beginning of the Jason Kidd era. Kidd replaced Rick Carlisle – he’s now the coach of the Indiana Pacers – as the Mavs’ new coach during the offseason. Kidd previously coached the Brooklyn Nets to a second-round playoff berth in the 2013-14 season. He also coached the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-18 and made two playoff appearances . . . In order to give more players a look tonight, Kidd said starters Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell – and backup guard Frank Ntilikina – will not suit up tonight. Kidd also said Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will likely play just the first half . . . In a survey of the 30 NBA general managers released by NBA.com on Tuesday, Doncic was picked to finish second in the league’s Most Valuable Player race this season behind the Nets’ Kevin Durant. Doncic picked up 33 percent of the votes to 37 percent for Durant. However, with 43 percent of the votes, the GM’s chose Doncic as the player who they would pick as the top selection to start an NBA franchise today. . .Porzingis is entering this season fully healthy for the first time since 2017-18, when Porzingis was playing for the New York Knicks, and Porzingis was selected to the Eastern Conference All-Star team that season . . . Reggie Bullock, Moses Brown and Sterling Brown are the Mavs’ top three offseason acquisitions who will be on the court tonight.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Can ‘Incredible’ D Ntilikina Help Mavs Score?

DALLAS - Frank Ntilikina, who the Dallas Mavericks granted a second chance that comes with the front office having guaranteed the first season of a two-year deal, is an “incredible” defensive talent, in the view of new coach Jason Kidd. Next step: Can Ntilikina become at least “credible” on offense?
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic & Trae Young: SI Cover Guys

DALLAS - It's safe to say, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has taken the NBA by storm since being selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. After two explosive playoff series against a top contender and consecutive All-NBA First Team nods with many amazing stat-lines along the way, it's difficult to rival what Doncic has achieved at such a young age.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dallas Mavs Day Off: Luka, Dirk, Cowboys, Backyard Fun

In Texas, Sunday is synonymous with church and NFL football. Depending on who you ask, both activities are equally important. While basketball has yet to enter the state of Texas' gospel vernacular, that didn't stop Luka Doncic from indulging in some American football as the Dallas Cowboys faced the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
NFL
Columbian

Suns rout Blazers in preseason matchup

PHOENIX — Devin Booker showed in his preseason debut he’s ready to lead the Phoenix Suns to another run at an NBA championship. Booker scored 17 points in 18 minutes in the first half of the Suns’ 119-74 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Booker missed the beginning...
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
463
Followers
649
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy