BeInCrypto takes a look at on-chain indicators for Bitcoin (BTC), more specifically the Exchange Net Position Change and the portion of BTC held by large accounts. The Exchange Net Position Change indicator measures whether there is an inflow or outflow of BTC in accounts linked to exchanges. During market cycle bottoms, there is usually a large outflow from such accounts, since holders purchase coins and transfer them to cold storage. On the other hand, there is usually an outflow during significant price rallies as long-term holders take profit.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO