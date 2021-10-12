Paul Rudd & Will Ferrell Series ‘The Shrink Next Door’: Apple TV+ Releases New Trailer
Lines are crossed in the doctor-patient relationship in the new trailer for The Shrink Next Door, the upcoming dark comedy on Apple TV+. The highly-anticipated limited series starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, and Casey Wilson is set to premiere globally on the streamer on Friday, November 12. The first three episodes of the eight-episode season will be available on premiere day, with one new episode airing weekly every Friday thereafter.www.tvinsider.com
Comments / 0