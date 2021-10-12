CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd & Will Ferrell Series ‘The Shrink Next Door’: Apple TV+ Releases New Trailer

Cover picture for the articleLines are crossed in the doctor-patient relationship in the new trailer for The Shrink Next Door, the upcoming dark comedy on Apple TV+. The highly-anticipated limited series starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, and Casey Wilson is set to premiere globally on the streamer on Friday, November 12. The first three episodes of the eight-episode season will be available on premiere day, with one new episode airing weekly every Friday thereafter.

