‘Bitcoin Is Worthless, Our Clients Disagree’: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon

 9 days ago

Despite a 17% rise in the price of Bitcoin over the past week, one crypto bear remains unenthused. “I personally think Bitcoin is worthless,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, during the annual meeting for the Institute of International Finance. It’s the latest in a succession of bearish statements from Dimon over the years.

Blockchain Firm Chainalysis Is Adding Bitcoin To Its Balance Sheet

Chainalysis has announced that it plans to add bitcoin to its balance sheet. The news came as a surprise to crypto investors as it is usually expected that a firm so deeply ingrained in the blockchain technology ecosystem would own some crypto. According to the blog post on its website, the firm had previously not owned any cryptocurrencies and this will be the first time Chainalysis is purchasing BTC.
MARKETS
Bitcoin and Crypto Will Devour Gold and Other Assets, Says Bloomberg Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why

Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that Bitcoin (BTC) adoption will continue to siphon off market share from more traditional assets such as gold. In a new interview with BNN Bloomberg, the analyst says he is not completely bearish on gold, but recognizes that Bitcoin is the currency...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the size of G7 economies like Canada’s and Italy’s, with more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too big for the financial establishment to ignore. Firms that cater to the world's wealthiest families are increasingly putting some of their fortunes into crypto. Hedge funds are trading Bitcoin, which has big-name banks starting to offer them services around it. PayPal lets users buy crypto on its...
MARKETS
