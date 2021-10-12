CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 12 October

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Many Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Tuesday.

The final round of international fixtures are set to be played out over the coming days before players return to their clubs for their domestic fixtures this weekend.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner enjoyed themselves on Monday night as they both got on the scoresheet, Werner with a brace, against North Macedonia in a 4-0 win as Germany became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

More will hope to follow suit on Tuesday as several Chelsea stars are set to feature.

Here is a full breakdown of the Blues players who could be involved on Tuesday for their countries:

Zimbabwe vs Ghana - Baba Rahman

Finland U21 vs Austria U21 - Lucas Bergstrom, Thierno Ballo

Netherlands U21 vs Wales U21 - Ian Maatsen

Spain U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 - Sam McClelland

Albania vs Poland - Armando Broja

Denmark vs Austria - Andreas Christensen

England vs Hungary - Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount

Faroe Islands vs Scotland - Billy Gilmour

Guinea vs Morocco - Sami Tlemcani

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea To-Do List During International Break

Thomas Tuchel has some Chelsea players left at Cobham after a lot of his squad headed away to join up with their nations for the latest international break. Chelsea next play on October 16 against Brentford in the Premier League and a few remain at Cobham for the German to train and keep a close eye on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Arsenal, Women’s Champions League: Final Score 4-1, Barça start title defense with dominant victory

Barcelona Femení kicked off their European title defense in dominant fashion, beating Arsenal 4-1 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the Women’s Champions League group stage opener. Barça were on top from the start and created plenty of chances, scored some really good goals and proved they are still the dominant force in Europe and the favorites to win it all.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Baba Rahman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Thierno Ballo#U21
Yardbarker

Watch: Declan Rice admits it’ll take time to adjust to playing with Chelsea & Man City stars in England midfield

England and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has called for patience for England’s new-look midfield following England’s 1-1 draw with Hungary last night. Speaking to Sky Sports in a post-match interview, he explained that it was the first time that he, Mason Mount and Phil Foden had all played together so it wasn’t going to be perfect.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sergio Aguero hails 18-year-old Ansu Fati as a 'very special talent' as Argentine striker prepares for his return to the Champions League stage in Barcelona's must-win match against Dynamo Kyiv

Sergio Aguero has suggested Ansu Fati might be a once in a generation talent that Barcelona need to nurture if he is to reach his potential. The former Manchester City striker came to play alongside Lionel Messi but with his Argentine team-mate gone it was 18-year-old Fati he was asked about before his Barca debut in the Champions League on Wednesday.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Ghana
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
dotesports.com

Here are the players to watch at The International 2021

Dota 2 has had a chaotic 2021 season with remnants of the previous year carrying over while many teams host completely different rosters that have changed throughout the Dota Pro Circuit. Throughout that period, we only had two real chances to see players compete at an international level when the top teams from each region clashed at the OneEsports Singapore Major and WePlay AniMajor.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal and Leicester linked with Mohamed Elyounoussi swoop

What the papers sayA strong start to the season reportedly has the eyes of bigger clubs on Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Sun cites the Daily Record as saying Arsenal are monitoring the winger, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances for Saints this term. But the papers add Leicester are also interested in the 27-year-old Norway international.Mohamed Salah wants some £400,000 per week to re-sign with Liverpool according to the Telegraph. The Egypt forward, 29, has scored an impressive 135 goals in 214 games for the Reds to be currently rated one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea Handed Boost as Two Players Return to Training Ahead of Malmo Clash

Chelsea have been handed a welcome boost as Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger have returned to training at Cobham ahead of the Blues' clash with Malmo in the Champions League. The pair missed Chelsea's clash with Brentford as Silva travelled back from Brazilian international duty too late to feature whilst Rudiger was injured during Germany international duty and returned to Cobham with 'back problems'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
402
Followers
3K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy