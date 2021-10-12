International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 12 October

Many Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Tuesday.

The final round of international fixtures are set to be played out over the coming days before players return to their clubs for their domestic fixtures this weekend.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner enjoyed themselves on Monday night as they both got on the scoresheet, Werner with a brace, against North Macedonia in a 4-0 win as Germany became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

More will hope to follow suit on Tuesday as several Chelsea stars are set to feature.

Here is a full breakdown of the Blues players who could be involved on Tuesday for their countries:

Zimbabwe vs Ghana - Baba Rahman

Finland U21 vs Austria U21 - Lucas Bergstrom, Thierno Ballo

Netherlands U21 vs Wales U21 - Ian Maatsen

Spain U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 - Sam McClelland

Albania vs Poland - Armando Broja

Denmark vs Austria - Andreas Christensen

England vs Hungary - Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount

Faroe Islands vs Scotland - Billy Gilmour

Guinea vs Morocco - Sami Tlemcani

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube