College Sports

Gators hold steady in USA TODAY Sports' re-rank after Week 6

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Florida football celebrated its homecoming last weekend with a shutout win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, a common foe when it comes to the annual alumni event. Despite the numbers on the scoreboard, the Gators still showed some struggles that had plagued them in previous weeks, and this time against a lesser opponent.

As a result, the Orange and Blue remained at No. 21 on Paul Myerberg’s weekly USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130, which, thanks to the Arkansas Razorback‘s last-second loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, makes Florida the fifth-highest ranked Southeastern Conference school — up one from last week. Incidentally, the Hogs now sit right behind the Gators at No. 22.

A total of seven SEC teams made the top 25, with the Georgia Bulldogs remaining in the top perch while the Alabama Crimson Tide dropped three spots to No. 4. The Kentucky Wildcats crept up a notch to No. 7 while the Rebels hopped seven spots into the No. 12 slot. The Texas A&M Aggies sit behind Florida and Arkansas at No. 24 to round things out after moving up a whopping 19 spots.

Here is a look at USA TODAY Sports’ complete re-rank of the top 25 schools for Week 6 of college football.

List

