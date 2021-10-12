CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Private Equity Firm that Supports and Partners with Founders

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Rapid Fire Protection Group met Boyne Capital, the company was contemplating a roll-up deal with four other companies. When Rapid Fire decided not to pursue the transaction, it paved the path for Rapid Fire and Boyne to work together. Derek McDowell, Boyne's managing partner and CEO recalls...

MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
Newsday

Private equity firm to acquire market tracker NPD Group

Global markets researcher The NPD Group Inc. has agreed to be acquired by a San Francisco private equity firm. Terms of the acquisition by Hellman & Friedman, which is expected to close by year's end, were not disclosed. The NPD Group has about 500 employees at its 117,000-square-foot facility in...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Daily Mail

Wolves keen to promote their brand in the United States after selling a minority stake in the club to Chicago-based private equity firm

Wolves are lining up a lucrative pre-season tour of the United States after the club’s owners Fosun sold a minority stake to private equity firm PEAK6. PEAK6, a finance and technology group based in Chicago, once controlled a 25 per cent share in Bournemouth but this holding is thought to be considerably less than that, and relates to Wolves’ parent company Fosun Sports rather than the football club alone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Morrisons’ £7bn private equity takeover approved by shareholders

The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed the deal at the start of this month after a lengthy auction. The £7 billion takeover of Morrisons by private equity giant Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has been given the go-ahead by shareholders. The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed the deal at the start of...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Solving for the Suitability Challenge in Private Equity

There is a tug of war in Washington over the advisability of making private market investments more readily available to retail investors. On September 28, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Asset Management Advisory Committee unanimously recommended expanding access to the private equity asset class. Barely a week earlier, Democrats in Congress put forward a tax package that would forbid individual retirement accounts from holding a range of these investments, including hedge funds, private equity and debt, private real estate and other strategies historically made available only to “qualified investors” and institutions.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Beat Private Equity With This Real Estate ETF

As an asset class, private equity is alluring to an array of investors, and one of the private equity big investment competencies is real estate. Private equity firms own everything from apartment buildings to casinos to data centers to commercial real estate to hotels and much more. While these companies often generate impressive returns in the real estate arena, smaller investors can do the same with exchange traded funds such as the ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ: REIT).
MARKETS
wsau.com

China’s market regulator eyes better support for private firms

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s market regulator will take steps to boost support for private firms in their efforts to improve quality and efficiency and promote fair competition by strengthening supervision, it said on Tuesday. The comments came in a joint statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation and five...
ECONOMY
CPA Trendlines

Competing for Talent in a Private-Equity World

Why your firm’s compensation and ownership model just became obsolete. Talent has been one of – if not the – biggest bottlenecks blocking growth at accounting firms. MORE on PRIVATE EQUITY for CPA FIRMS: Analysis: Private Equity the New Source of Growth Capital for CPA Firms? | Analysis: How Outside Capital Will Remake CPA Firms | Exclusive: CEO Charly Weinstein Explains the Private Equity Deal | Flash Briefing Webinar: A “Call to Arms” after Eisner Private Equity Deal | EisnerAmper Gets Private Equity Backing |
ECONOMY
therealdeal.com

Private equity firm carves out 14K sf at Aurora’s Solar Carve building

Private equity and venture capital firm Stripes is changing up its current office digs — but it isn’t going far. The company is moving to the “Solar Carve” building at 40 10th Avenue, according to the Commercial Observer. The move to the 160,000-square-foot, 10-story building will mark a departure from its current Meatpacking District building just a block away at 402 West 13th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rejournals.com

FitzGerald announces internal promotion to equity partner

FitzGerald is pleased to announce that Kristen Larkin, ASID, WELL AP has been made an equity partner of FitzGerald, and elevated to the role of Principal. Since 2016 she has been the firm’s Interior Design Director and plays a key role in our Business Development & Marketing committee. Kristen is...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

JPMorgan's Real Estate Banking Head Leaves To Launch Private Equity Firm

Chad Tredway, who has been the lead real estate lender at the world's largest bank since 2017, has left to set up his own real estate investment shop. Tredway, formerly the group head and managing director of real estate banking at JPMorgan, is launching a new firm with $250M in equity from an unnamed investor to invest in U.S. real estate, he said this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inc.com

How My Company's Investor Pitch Evolved Through 6 Funding Rounds

After years of meeting with investors during different fundraising rounds at my company, here's what I wish I knew from the start. I'll never forget the day a top-tier Silicon Valley venture capitalist openly regretted having passed on a prior round of funding. We were back at the table in a future round, and they didn't want to miss the opportunity twice. Rejection from investors always stings a bit, but it is a humbling experience to see these firms come around to our business, eventually. After all, this is a community that likes to brag about betting on the next big thing-- not admitting defeat.
MARKETS
Crain's Chicago Business

Want to close the generational wealth gap? Invest in minority-owned private-equity firms.

Everyone knows the Catch-22: It’s hard to get a job without experience, but you can’t get experience without a job. Something similar exists in the private equity industry, but on a bigger scale: To be able to raise equity, you need a track record of buying and exiting companies, which requires, well, raising equity. Unfortunately, the ways to get around that conundrum tend to lock out Black and Brown money managers, making private equity one of the most inequitable corners of an already inequitable financial services industry.
ECONOMY
fortworthbusiness.com

Briggs Freeman acquired by Canadian private equity investment firm

One of the largest and most-successful residential real estate brokerages in North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, has been acquired by Peerage Realty Partners, a Toronto-based private equity investors that has previously purchased three other affiliates of Sotheby’s. Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty will continue to be led by...
FORT WORTH, TX
wkzo.com

Analysis-Giving up control pays big for private equity executives

(Reuters) – Changes in the share structure of KKR & Co Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc and Carlyle Group Inc that strip the private equity firms’ founders of voting control are making them and their employees wealthier, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings. Founders and executives at KKR,...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

MSP Acquired: Ntiva, Backed by Private Equity, Buys Navakai

Ntiva Inc., an MSP backed by private equity firm Southfield Capital, has acquired Navakai of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 643 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
finance-commerce.com

Private equity funds prop up oil industry

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. As the oil and gas industry faces upheaval amid global price gyrations and catastrophic climate change, private equity firms — a class of investors with a hyper focus on maximizing profits — have stepped into the fray.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

