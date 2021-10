Panthers fans have some bad habits. We need to change some things about the culture of the organization. That's all. For a whole day, I was thinking that Sam Darnold was simply not getting the job done. I thought I'm glad the team took a chance. But like Bridgewater, it wasn't the right fit or whatever. No big deal. Let's move on to PJ Walker. See what he could do. I even joked that I wasn't crippled but I need a Walker. It wasn't too costly to take a chance on Darnold. But at least he wasn't about to be an expensive sellholdout that cost the team up to half a decade of Christian McCaffereys and Luke Kuechlys.

