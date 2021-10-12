(Update) – Polk County man dies in Dallas County crash

(DeSoto, Iowa) – A crash in Dallas County over the weekend that killed two people has resulted in the death of a third person. The Iowa State Patrol says 25-year-old Kenneth Mueller, of Urbandale died, after the van he was driving struck the rear of a semi. He was wearing a seat belt. The accident happened at around 3:15-p.m., Sunday on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 115 (two-miles east of the Van Meter Exit). Authorities say the semi, driven by 22-year-old Lovepreet S. Rattan, of Mississaugua, Ontario, Canada, had slowed and stopped for traffic ahead, that was at a standstill due to an accident just west of DeSoto.