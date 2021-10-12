CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

An Entertaining New Musical from Nashville Hits the Stage in Henderson, KY This Weekend

By Chadwick Benefield
 9 days ago
A taste of Nashville, Tennessee is coming to Henderson, Kentucky this weekend. So, is a big ole taste of musical theatre. The brand new musical, A Better Man, is coming to the Preston Arts Center (on the campus of Henderson Community College) 6:30pm on Saturday, October 16th. A Better Man...

