An Entertaining New Musical from Nashville Hits the Stage in Henderson, KY This Weekend

Growing up, I loved horses. Horses were a huge part of my life and my outlet. Both my mom and I had a horse and we spent a lot of time going on trail riding trips. But my mom worked full-time and couldn't go as much as I wanted. But I had a great relationship with a former teacher of mine, Pam Dawson, who shared my passion. She had two boys that weren't into trail riding like me so the relationship was perfect. We'd go every spring break, summer break, fall break, and weekends to Shawnee National Forest, Brown County, Land Between the Lakes, and Mammoth Cave to horseback ride. I loved spending time with my mom but it was such a gift to have a second adult in my life that I could spend time with and learn from. I could forget the stresses of home life and just take a break. She taught me a lot about life and of course, horses.

