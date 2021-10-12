CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview and Game Day Thread: Opening night!

By Igor Nikonov
rawcharge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: GAME ONE. The Tampa Bay Lightning are starting their quest for a three-peat with a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins — the last team to achieve two consecutive Stanley Cup wins before the Lightning. This is also the opening game of the 2021-22 NHL regular season and will be one of 13 Lightning games to be broadcasted nationally on ESPN/TNT networks.

www.rawcharge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fear The Fin

2021-22 Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: Third time’s a charm

The Tampa Bay Lightning is in a good place as the 2021-22 season approaches. Coming off back-to-back runs as the Stanley Cup Champions, there isn’t much more they could ask for. They were able to keep their core mostly intact, despite a tight cap and an Expansion Draft, and they are ready to make a third attempt at taking Lord Stanley out on some boats yet again.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Preseason Game 8 preview/open thread: The regular roster warms up against the Penguins

The Blue Jackets can close out the preseason with a winning record with a victory tonight over their Metropolitan Division rivals. Led by new faces such as veteran Jake Voracek and rookies Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger, the Jackets have posted a 4-2-1 record. The two regulation losses came in road games where a mostly AHL roster lost to a roster heavy with NHLers. On the other hand, the Jackets starters have also feasted upon weak opponents. Tonight provides a different test, with the Penguins bringing their opening night lineup.
NHL
snntv.com

Lightning, Penguins open NHL season tomorrow night

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Lightning begin their season tomorrow in the NHL's season opener at Amalie Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Lightning enter this season looking to become the first NHL franchise to three-peat Stanley Cups since the early 1980's, when the New York Islanders accomplished the same feat.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay opens season at home against Pittsburgh

LINE: Lightning -168, Penguins +141; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Pittsburgh Penguins at home for the season opener. Tampa Bay finished 36-17-3 overall with a 21-7-0 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Lightning averaged 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists per game last season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: TV, time, radio for season opener

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: Welcome to the Wings' third regular season under the leadership of general manager Steve Yzerman. Exciting rookies Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond headline this year's opening-night roster. Their first opponent? The 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Follow all the action below.
NHL
995qyk.com

Things To Know Before The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Home Opener

Tampa Bay, it’s finally here! The 2021-22 Tampa Bay Lightning home opener at Amalie Arena (Tuesday, October 12th). There’s a bunch of things you’ll want to know before you go see our Back2Back Champions face-off versus the Pittsburgh Penguins in the home opener!. The Tampa Bay Lightning start their campaign...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Game Day #1! Penguins vs. Lightning, Lines, Notes & How to Watch

And so it begins. The arduous journey over months of time, dozens of bruises, injuries, and in 2022 multiple continents. The 2021-22 NHL season begins with the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0) at Amalie Arena on the NHL’s new broadcast partner, ESPN.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Danton Heinen
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Sam Lafferty
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Alex Killorn
Derrick

Penguins ground Lightning in opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in the regular-season opener on Tuesday night. Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues also scored,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Sidney Crosby to miss Penguins' season opener vs. Lightning

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up their 2021-2022 regular season on Tuesday against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and they'll do so without future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby. According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the eight-time All-Star will miss the season-opener due to ongoing recovery from wrist...
NHL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Penguins

The defending back-to-back champs open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday at home against Pittsburgh. TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings) Off to a flat start: Bolts fall to Pens on Opening Night. The Lightning can't match the energy inside Amalie Arena and drop a 6-2 decision to Pittsburgh. by Jacob...
NHL
ESPN

NHL Opening Night 2021 -- Best moments from Tampa Bay Lightning's banner raising, the Seattle Kraken's first game and more

The NHL regular season kicked off Tuesday night with some exciting games from some of the the league's best -- and newest -- franchises. The Tampa Bay Lightning raised their second banner in as many years, but the Pittsburgh Penguins spoiled their special night. Later on, two of the league's newest teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken -- took the ice and started their respective seasons.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Espn#Tvas#Sn Opponent#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Stanley Cup#Tnt#First Nhl
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Andrej Sustr

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced this morning that they have recalled right-handed defenseman Andrej Sustr from the Syracuse Crunch. The Lightning play tonight against the Detroit Red Wings and it appears they will be without the services of Zach Bogosian. Bogosian did not practice with the team yesterday prior to leaving on the road trip to Detroit that will continue in Washington against the Capitals on Saturday.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Bolts swim against the tide as several bottom-feeders win

During the third period in Detroit, when the Tampa Bay Lightning were down 6-3, the Canadiens, Leafs, and Golden Knights were all losing their games by multiple goals to the Sabres, Senators, and Kings. Those first four teams, including the Lightning, were playoff teams, and they all found themselves behind to four of the worst teams in the league last year.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Syracuse Crunch opened a season with a 6-4 win over Cleveland

Just three days after the new regular season started in the NHL, the AHL welcomed their fans back to the stands. A total of six games played on opening night and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s affiliate the Syracuse Crunch were one of the teams that played yesterday. In their first game, the Crunch defeated the Cleveland Monsters 6-4.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy