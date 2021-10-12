CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

New FWC WEBSITE

By N. Cook Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 8 days ago

I made a quick run through the system....not the redraws as I rarely do that and I understand there are still bugs....and I found that overall the new system is an improvement and easy to move around in. I do not like the "dates" shown on your quota permits....they give the impression there is a "period": of time when actually the first date listed is the application date...not the hunt date shown to the right. (at least on the duck hunt) There are always glitches in a new system...and rolling this one out right in the middle of hunting season creates problems....but, then better to catch the problems now with hunters active on the website than to have the problems hidden until season begins if the change was made in the summer. I believe the system will be an improvement.

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridasportsman.com

Any tips for Redfish?

Since I got my boat 2 months ago I've been on the water 2-3 days a week. If I want snook, trout, or snapper I haven't had any trouble getting out and catching them, but the redfish have been stumping me. In two months I think we've boated 6 reds and only 2 slot sized. We've mostly been free lining greenbacks, sometimes shrimp, and occasionally under popping corks. Yesterday we caught close to 50 snook and one red. We were live chumming mangrove shorelines and pitching free lined greenbacks. I've mainly been fishing around 4th street flats and Weedon Island. I'm not looking for anyone's redfish spots. Just looking for any help with general tactics for finding and fishing for reds. Any help would be appreciated.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Targeting large sandperch?

Are there general areas where you are more likely to find the really large ones? I have figured out where I can catch tons of the ones that seem to top out at around 5”, probably less. Areas where I have caught some of the goat variety seem to be infested with catfish and puffers. I’ll spend 4 hours to catch a couple, maybe.
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Pig meat opinions…

Many moons ago when I was new to hunting I was on a lease that had a lot of hogs on it. The first one I shot was small and I did not particularly care for the meat. I also wasn’t very good at cleaning them at that point. As time wore on I got better at that aspect of it, I continued feeding them tons (litterally I think) of corn and the meat seemed to taste better and better.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#First Date#Working On It#Hunting Season#Duck Hunt#Time#Twittershare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
thethreetomatoes.com

Proceed With Caution: Spam Risk Telephone Calls

My mother Ruthie and I shared a huge problem: Unwanted and unwarranted spam telephone calls. For years, when the phone rang, she answered. However, one day, there was a call about increasing the insurance coverage on her car. She hung up when she realized the caller did not know the name of her auto insurance company. What’s funny is that she wasn’t exactly sure of their name either, but she was positive the caller’s guess was incorrect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SPY

Good Dogs Deserve Good Food — These Are the Top Dog Foods To Buy in 2021

If you just got a new pooch to help you through these stressful and unprecedented times, you’re not alone. There’s been an uptick in dog ownership, and with that comes all the responsibility of caring for a furry friend. Dogs have been best friends with humans for a long time, some scientists speculate up to 40,000 years ago. That’s a ton of years to be indebted to man’s best friend! So how can you better the life of your dog? The first step, (aside from delicious dog chews, of course) is their food. Dog food has a controversial history and...
PETS
University of Florida

New FWC draft rule will allow for harvest of Goliath grouper

The October 6th meeting of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) ended with a new draft proposed rule: the permission for a limited harvest of Goliath Grouper, a species of fish that has been prohibited from take both in state and federal waters since 1990. Goliath grouper are the...
POLITICS
CatTime

The Myth Of The Solitary Cat: True Or Busted?

The solitary cat myth persists despite stories of cats following their humans to the bathroom, pushing their way onto their people's computers or laps, spooning under the covers at night, snuggling with each other, or grooming their friends. So what's the deal? Why does it persist, and is it deserved? The post The Myth Of The Solitary Cat: True Or Busted? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
holmescounty.news

FWC announced partial drawdown of Lake Victor

HOLMES COUNTY - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the drawdown of Lake Victor beginning the first week of November and lasting through the first week of March 2022. The partial drawdown will allow for inspection and/or repairs of water control structures and nuisance aquatic vegetation...
POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fall Hunting for Small Game and Turkey Offers Abundant Opportunities

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. These species offer generous seasons and bag limits and a chance to make some great memories this fall and winter. “While our deer hunts get a lot of […] The post Fall Hunting for Small Game and Turkey Offers Abundant Opportunities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HOBBIES
Only In Indiana

This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated

There are few things in this life that are quite as relaxing as a nice, quiet forest hike. Lucky for us, Indiana is full of amazing hikes that are open (and breathtaking) year-round — rain, snow, or shine. Sure, you could always go hiking on any of the most popular trails around the state, but […] The post This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
floridatrend.com

FWC resurrects support for osprey as state bird

Add the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to the supporters of doing away with the mockingbird as the state bird during the 2022 legislative session. Commissioners agreed Thursday to offer the osprey as a potential replacement for the mockingbird --- Florida’s avian symbol since 1927. Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St....
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Fish of a Lifetime!

Headed out of Suwannee yesterday morning at daylight with the hopes of getting hooked up on some Spanish and possibly a king on spotty bottom. Starting trolling around some mylar rigs, shiny rapalas, and a large yozuri diver. Tons of fish blowing up all around us. They were tarpon. Some big, some smaller. After about an hour with nothing, the yozuri went off and got hooked up to this guy…
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy