Ten Thoughts on the NFL

I don’t envy Cris Collinsworth’s job. Sunday Night Football pulls in millions of viewers and fans of every team have a sensitive portion of their fanbase that will take offense to anything not completely complimentary. However, it did feel like Collinsworth was wearing red and yellow in the booth this week in Kansas City. Whether it was clinging to the preseason belief that the Chiefs would run it back again or how he saw the game unfolding during his week of prep, the narrative he clung to centered on the Chiefs as the favorite and the Bills as the underdog. He grasped for anything he could find to fit his narrative (refs, weather, Jupiter in retrograde, etc.).