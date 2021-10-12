CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Exotic Fresh Farms International Market In Illinois Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World

By Melissa Mahoney
If you miss traveling, a trip to an international market can sometimes satisfy your wanderlust. Filled with foods, treats, and drinks from all over the world, you can find things that aren’t readily available at an American grocery store. With locations in Wheeling and Chicago, as well as two locations in Niles, Fresh Farms International Market offers local and imported grocery items, produce, treats, and drinks that can take your tastebuds on a global adventure.

Family-owned Fresh Farms International Market had its beginnings in Chicago in 1980. Over the years, it expanded to three additional locations in the Chicagoland area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KM55h_0cOlxNBg00
Ira Gon/Google

This international grocery store is your one-stop-shop for both local and imported foods. You can find a variety of produce, packaged goods, sweets and treats, wine, beer, and soda from all around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbqVL_0cOlxNBg00
Ira Gon/Google

Just stepping through the doors of this large market can transport you to different parts of the globe. Set aside enough time to explore every aisle and see what fascinating products from around the world you can find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHhrA_0cOlxNBg00
Alex/Google

Snacks from foreign countries are always fun to try, and there are more than enough options here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0rAl_0cOlxNBg00
Rose Valdez/Google

Milka chocolate bars from Germany are always a good choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HxP3_0cOlxNBg00
Fresh Farms/Facebook

Check out the selection of American and imported savory snacks as well. Chances are you'll be bringing plenty of treats back home with you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5fKk_0cOlxNBg00
Dinesh Kumar/Google

You'll love the wide variety of juices and sodas here as well. You'll certainly be tempted to try something new which is all part of the fun of browsing the aisles of Fresh Farms International Market!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WNT5_0cOlxNBg00
Dmitry Dundak/Google

Have you visited a Fresh Farms International Market location before? If so, what did you buy? For more information on locations and hours, visit the Fresh Farms International Market website and Facebook page .

If you enjoy shopping at international markets, you can check out three more in this post .

The post The Exotic Fresh Farms International Market In Illinois Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World appeared first on Only In Your State .

Community Policy