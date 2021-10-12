New Jersey’s uppity local politicians aren’t happy with legal marijuana (JEFF EDELSTEIN COLUMN)

If you want to see how politicians don’t care about the will of the people look no further than what’s happening with marijuana in New Jersey. If you recall, last November we went to the polls to vote on marijuana legalization, and 67% of New Jerseyans voted “yes.” That’s a big number, and, if I were a betting man (I am) I’d bet the actual percentage of people who are OK with legal weed is much higher, due to the fact young people A) don’t usually make a habit of voting and B) are obviously much cooler with marijuana than older folk.