CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Jersey’s uppity local politicians aren’t happy with legal marijuana (JEFF EDELSTEIN COLUMN)

By Jeff Edelstein
Trentonian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to see how politicians don’t care about the will of the people look no further than what’s happening with marijuana in New Jersey. If you recall, last November we went to the polls to vote on marijuana legalization, and 67% of New Jerseyans voted “yes.” That’s a big number, and, if I were a betting man (I am) I’d bet the actual percentage of people who are OK with legal weed is much higher, due to the fact young people A) don’t usually make a habit of voting and B) are obviously much cooler with marijuana than older folk.

www.trentonian.com

Comments / 6

Delphi
8d ago

I am white and middle aged and I am a Marijuana Patient...😊To me this stuff is a miracle...It got me off all my chemical medication and I FULLY Support and Voted for the Complete Legalization of Marijuana. Before I even started it, I did my research and couldn't believe the good things that came from it.😯 If only this information was available years ago🙄...But, I Completely Support the Legalization of it and they Should make it available for those that need it...😊

Reply
9
Related
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Legal Weed#Marijuana Dispensaries#New Jerseyans#Gop
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
CBS News

NFL agrees to end race-based dementia testing in $1 billion settlement

The NFL agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing that critics said made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy