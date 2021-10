Bedford County Pink Ribbon fundraiser is Saturday. The Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund will hosts its annual run and walk Oct. 16. Registration for the 8 a.m. run will begin at 7:30 a.m., and registration for the 10 a.m. walk will begin at 9 a.m. Both the walk and the run will begin at the Bedford Middle School. Cost to register is $15. People unable to walk or run can participate in the Rock-A-Thon on the porch of the Fort Bedford Inn from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO