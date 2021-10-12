CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFC North Week 5 recap: Wild finishes end with wins for everyone—except the Lions

By Alex Reno
Pride Of Detroit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another wild week in the NFC North with two games ending on a final field goal. Let’s get into it. Packers defeat the Bengals despite late-game shenanigans, 25-22 The Bengals have been a surprise team this year that has played each of their opponents closely. Four of their five games have resulted in just a three-point margin and the other being 24-10 win over the Steelers. Sunday’s game against the Packers was no different as the Bengals gave them hell until the very end. It did get a little wacky for both teams near the end, though...

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight. Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game. King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. “Kevin King (illness)...
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Packers#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfc North Week#Steelers#Bylindsayhjones#Raiders
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions aren’t exactly ready to be called sellers at this point in the season. However, the front office is willing to part ways with veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are exploring trade options for Collins because they want to free...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Confirms Major Boost For The Packers

On Wednesday morning, the Green Bay Packers received a massive boost when reports emerged suggesting one of the team’s best players would be back on the practice field. All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari finally made his 2021 debut on the practice field. The star offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL during a practice on New Years Eve during the 2020 season. That injury kept him out of the Packers’ run to another NFC title game.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Matthew Stafford is “doing a dang good job” for the Rams

The Lions and Rams are taking on familiar faces at quarterback in Week Seven, as Detroit heads to L.A. for a matchup between the two teams at SoFi Stadium. But while the Rams are thriving at 5-1, the Lions are 0-6 and staring another loss in the face with the upcoming West Coast trip.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFC North recap: Packers starting to separate from the group

Let’s just get this one out of the way. We know what happened. It wasn’t pretty, and the Lions lost a game that most of this staff thought they were going to win. After a rough performance against the Cleveland Browns, Justin Fields played a great game against the Lions’ defense, who struggled to put any pressure on him for most of the game. Fields came up big when the Bears needed him the most, and the Lions had no answer for him.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

NFC North First-Quarter Superlatives

The first quarter of the 2021 NFL season is in the books and it’s time to take a look at which players are leading the way in the NFC North with a classic breakdown of the best at each position. There’s a bonus ‘best coach’ at the end, too. Best...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have our second obituary of the season. RIP, New York Giants. The Giants' obituary aside, it feels a lot like there is only going to be one competitive divisional race in the NFC this season. Obituary: Giants (1-4)
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy