NFC North Week 5 recap: Wild finishes end with wins for everyone—except the Lions

It was another wild week in the NFC North with two games ending on a final field goal. Let’s get into it. Packers defeat the Bengals despite late-game shenanigans, 25-22 The Bengals have been a surprise team this year that has played each of their opponents closely. Four of their five games have resulted in just a three-point margin and the other being 24-10 win over the Steelers. Sunday’s game against the Packers was no different as the Bengals gave them hell until the very end. It did get a little wacky for both teams near the end, though...