CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

ASICS SportStyle Releases All-New GEL-1130 Silhouette for Women

Hypebae
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo introduce the next generation of trailblazing women who are redefining culture through harnessing the power of creativity, ASICS SportStyle has unveiled a new footwear campaign and collection featuring six influential women from around the world. As part of the latest campaign dubbed “Her Story,” the iconic sportswear brand has tapped Marisa Yasukawa, Devon Suriya, Sofia Solamente, Jennifer Pauline, Anna Sian and Chaima El Haddaoui to share their personal journeys as well as ways they maintain a sound body and sound mind.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

5 Trends That Will Influence Women’s Fashion Next Fall

As varsity motifs, loose fits and skin-revealing cutouts gain momentum in women’s fashion this fall, designers and retailers are already considering their evolution for Fall/Winter 2022. The tell-tale signs already appear, evident in art, pop culture, consumer behavior and other product categories, according to a new Trendalytics report. Using a proprietary algorithm, the product intelligence company identified five women’s wear themes and trends that are likely to grow over the next year. While the pandemic continues to weigh on creativity and manufacturing, and reinforce demand for practicality and versatility, macrotrends are shifting the winds. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

This Air Jordan 14 Is Built For the Winter

In addition to the forthcoming “Element” Air Jordan 1 High release, there’s also another popular Air Jordan model getting a winter-ready upgrade. Pictured here is the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, which replaces the traditional basketball build with a brown-based premium, vacuum-molded upper featuring water-resistant suede panels. Red accents make an appearance on the lateral side’s Jumpman shield, shoelaces, and heel tab. Capping off the design is a matte finish on the midsole, a black shank plate at the heel and a black outsole.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

ASICS Expands Upon Its Women’s Offering With the Release of the Japan S PF

Placing emphasis on sharing the experiences of influential women redefining culture,. has released an all-new, footwear campaign and collection dubbed “Sound Mind Sound Body.” To highlight the iconic sportswear brand’s expanded offering for women, ASICS has tapped boundary-breaking females that include Sofia Solamente, Chaima El Haddaoui and Anna Sian to offer personal testimonies on ways they stay grounded and embrace the uncertainties of day-to-day life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike Team Up For New Cross Trainer Low Collabs

Supreme has once again teamed up with longtime collaborative partner Nike to deliver an updated version of the brand’s classic training shoes, the Cross Trainer Low. The best part is that fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair. The streetwear giant revealed on various social media platforms that two Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low styles are releasing this week as part of its 2021 Fall/Winter lineup. The shoe is constructed with a premium leather upper and is paired with a perforated leather toe box and quarter panels. Adding to the design is a...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asics#Gel#Silhouette#Asics Sportstyle#Trusstic
Hypebae

ASICS Announces Latest Women's Footwear Campaign With Two New Releases

Returning with a new collection, ASICS reveals A Sound Body, In A Sound Mind campaign that revolves around boundary-breaking women worldwide. With two new sneakers added to the sportswear brand’s arsenal, dubbed the GEL-1130 and the JAPAN S PF, ASICS tapped six influential women to represent the new footwear collection. The campaign is accompanied by potterer Sofia Solamente and businesswoman Jennifer Pauline and their own personal narratives on how they channel feelings of uncertainty and change into success in their respective fields.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Brain Dead x ASICS TRABUCO MAX: Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Stepping out of reality is pretty much a specialty of Brain Dead. With each collection and every drop, its signature graphic applications kick open the door to new worlds. With a global collective of graphic designers, creative expression is always on 100. Naturally, the Kyle Ng-led collective excels...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

New Balance Updates Its Numeric 1010 Silhouette

New Balance has updated its Numeric 1010 silhouette in three new colorways fit for all-season wear. The silhouette features a ’90s-inspired style and is the first pro model for skater Tiago Lemons. The nostalgic shoe is composed of a suede and mesh upper in addition to a FuelCell foam midsole...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Latest ASICS GEL-Lyte III Duo Celebrates The “Changing Of The Seasons”

The ASICS GEL-Lyte III isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary anymore, but it continues to help the Japanese brand take over pockets of the mainstream sneaker consciousness. For its latest proposition, the split-tongued silhouette has looked to nature for inspiration, specifically nodding to the changing of the seasons, a cultural pastime...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Nike Introduces The Air Sesh, A New Silhouette Designed For And By Dancers

Nike has made great strides to include all lifestyles, creating shoes for athletes of all kinds as well as the nurses on the frontlines every day. Here, their family only grows larger thanks to the newly debuted Air Sesh, a silhouette designed for and by dancers. The legendary Tinker Hatfield...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Dior Introduces New Sneaker Silhouette, B30

Following up on popular silhouettes like the B23, Dior has now launched its newest sneaker dubbed B30. Created by Kim Jones, the design was first revealed on the fashion brand’s Summer 2022 runway back in June. The dad shoe is a combination of elegance and sportiness, featuring running-inspired materials for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Midnight Rave Launches First Online Collection For FW21

Shane Gonzales’ Midnight Studios has teamed up with anime artist Dying in Kyoto for Midnight Rave’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Marking the brand’s first ever online collection, Gonzales’ signature punk-meets-streetwear vibes are continued through graphic-heavy garments which are complimented by equally-decorated accessories. Produced locally in the brand’s L.A. birthplace, hero pieces...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Reebok Drops Graphene and Gore-Tex-Infused Gear

Reebok is rolling out two tech-forward product lines designed to keep wearers warm from head to toe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mx Oat’ Is Releasing Soon

A new colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is releasing soon. The German sportswear giant announced on its Twitter account today that the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will release in a new “MX Oat” colorway before week’s end. In addition to confirming the latest’s style’s release info, the brand also offered a detailed look at the shoe. The style features a new design on the breathable Primeknit upper donning a multi-colored wave pattern throughout the knit material. The upper wears a bright yellow hue as its base but is coupled with a combination of orange, blue and gray...
APPAREL
Hypebae

MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak Drop "Reverse Mode" Backpacks

After unveiling the accessories on the Fall/Winter 2021 runway earlier this year, MM6 Maison Margiela has finally dropped its collaboration with Eastpak. The capsule maintains the “reverse mode” theme that was explored in the FW21 collection with topsy-turvy details throughout. Eastpak’s Padded Pak’r bag is given a trippy makeover with a “Backtoback” look, featuring shoulder straps on both sides of the bag. Meanwhile, the classic silhouette arrives in three reversible iterations in blue, red and white. Each piece can be turned inside-out to reveal a white design. The same treatment is used on the Springer fanny pack, while the capsule is complete with three versions of MM6’s Triangle hobo bag and a crossbody minibag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

10 Latinx-Owned Fashion and Accessory Brands To Know and Love

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15) is an annual celebration of Hispanic Americans and their influence on the culture and history of the United States. With roots stemming from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, the Latinx community and its rich diversity have inspired many designers with that shared background. Here, we highlight 10 Latinx-owned fashion and accessory brands you need to know.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Designs Monogram Ski Masks for Winter

Readying for the snowy season, Louis Vuitton has now launched branded ski masks. The goggles, first revealed on the house’s Fall/Winter 2021 runway, marry technique with style. The mask arrives with Monogram lenses in three shades — black, blue and orange — that provide UV protection. Perfect for harsh snowy...
APPAREL
Hypebae

MIETIS' SS22 Collection Is a Lesson in Color-Blocking

Founded by Maria Fontanellas in 2018, MIETIS is a Spanish label that reimagines classic silhouettes like the trench coat, biker jacket and mini skirt with embellishments and color blocking. For the brand’s latest collection, ready-to-wear pieces and leather handbags have been given a new look inspired by the retro aesthetic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Lamp Silhouettes

The Z-Bar Gen 4 collection of lamps sees a revamp of the preceding collection. Koncept is the brand behind the design of the new Z-Bar range. The brand focuses on minimalist designs that do not compromise functionality. The range includes items such as the Z-Bar Desk Lamp the Z-Bar Mini Desk Lamp, the Z-Bar Solo Desk Lamp, and the Z-Bar Floor Lamp.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

The North Face x Supreme Team Up for Fall 2021

Supreme and The North Face have reunited for the Fall 2021 season, following their colorful release back in May. This time around, the duo has created a range of cozy co-branded outerwear, including TNF’s 700-Fill Down Parka and Steep Tech Jacket. Each of the pieces comes with a detachable hood and is highlighted with “Supreme” text repeatedly printed throughout. The same treatment is added to the soft Steep Tech Fleece Jacket, as well as matching pants.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy