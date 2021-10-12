ASICS SportStyle Releases All-New GEL-1130 Silhouette for Women
To introduce the next generation of trailblazing women who are redefining culture through harnessing the power of creativity, ASICS SportStyle has unveiled a new footwear campaign and collection featuring six influential women from around the world. As part of the latest campaign dubbed “Her Story,” the iconic sportswear brand has tapped Marisa Yasukawa, Devon Suriya, Sofia Solamente, Jennifer Pauline, Anna Sian and Chaima El Haddaoui to share their personal journeys as well as ways they maintain a sound body and sound mind.hypebae.com
