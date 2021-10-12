ASICS SportStyle Releases All-New GEL-1130 Silhouette for Women

After unveiling the accessories on the Fall/Winter 2021 runway earlier this year, MM6 Maison Margiela has finally dropped its collaboration with Eastpak. The capsule maintains the “reverse mode” theme that was explored in the FW21 collection with topsy-turvy details throughout. Eastpak’s Padded Pak’r bag is given a trippy makeover with a “Backtoback” look, featuring shoulder straps on both sides of the bag. Meanwhile, the classic silhouette arrives in three reversible iterations in blue, red and white. Each piece can be turned inside-out to reveal a white design. The same treatment is used on the Springer fanny pack, while the capsule is complete with three versions of MM6’s Triangle hobo bag and a crossbody minibag.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO