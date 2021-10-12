Beyond Fest 2021 Review: ANTLERS is an Unrelenting Tale of Folk Horror
Often we refer to the concept of family as the ties that bind, and for good reason. Because sometimes, our family can be the very thing in our lives that is either holding us down or they can keep us connected to some type of trauma that continues to haunt our very existence. That’s the primary theme that ripples throughout Scott Cooper’s Antlers, a harrowing, gut-punch creature feature that is shockingly bleak at times and features brilliant performances from Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, and the precocious Jeremy T. Thomas, who is at the center of Antler’s mystery and is so heartbreakingly great in this.dailydead.com
