Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rarely, if ever, gives in to appeals to patriotism. When he does back down, it is worth considering why. McConnell on Wednesday seemed to back down, if only temporarily, from his refusal to allow a debt-ceiling vote. The Kentucky Republican offered a shortened reconciliation process and a December extension. Democrats appeared to reject the first but show interest in the latter, thereby removing the immediate risk of a catastrophic default. This may be indecipherable to the average voter, but it provides some key insight into the inscrutable minority leader.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO