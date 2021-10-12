CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pop-Tarts Teamed Up With Eggo To Release Their Latest Flavor

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 9 days ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Easy breakfasts like protein bars and smoothies are easy to take on the go. But if you’re a true breakfast fan, boring weekday mornings are probably not your favorite.

If waffles are one of your top breakfast foods, there’s a new treat hitting store shelves soon that is actually made for taking on the road: Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts! That’s right — Pop-Tarts and Eggo have teamed up to create the new toaster pastry that features a flaky, buttery-yellow crust, just like an Eggo waffle.

The new Pop-Tarts also have a sweet, maple syrup-flavored filling and white icing with a waffle-like grid pattern of yellow icing. A spokesperson tells Simplemost they will hit shelves nationwide in December for around $2.99 for an eight-count box. If you just want to try them first, you’ll also be able to find a two-count pack at convenience stores nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxbjI_0cOluyEA00
Kellogg's

The maple-flavored Pop-Tarts are just one of a handful of interesting flavors from the brand. These include some limited editions, like Peach Cobbler, Banana Crème Pie, Lemon Crème Pie and Pink Lemonade. They also recently released Pop-Tarts Bites, including Confetti Cake flavor, which are snack-size Pop-Tarts you can eat right from the package or warm in the microwave.

If there’s a flavor of Pop-Tarts you’d like that they don’t actually make, however, you can try your hand at creating your own. This recipe for homemade copycat apple cinnamon Pop-Tarts is perfect for fall and pretty easy, as you can use pre-made puff pastry dough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yw9h_0cOluyEA00
Adobe

Of course, if you do have time to make yourself a full waffle-filled breakfast, you’ll need to have a toaster for frozen waffles or a waffle maker on hand.

Prefer making these treats from scratch? Dozens of fun waffle makers let you really jazz up breakfast, like this one that turns your waffles into Lego blocks or this one that makes waffles shaped like a computer keyboard.

You can also make stuffed waffles with this stuffed waffle maker from Presto. Simply fill the bottom layer with waffle batter, adding ingredients (think: chocolate, peanut butter or fresh fruit), then pour more waffle batter for the top layer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTWiq_0cOluyEA00
Amazon

Will you be trying the new Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts next time you’re craving waffles?

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Taco Bell's Upcoming New Item Is Already Stirring Up Major Controversy With Customers

When Taco Bell announced the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco as the next mashup creation coming out of its Innovation Lab, the news raised a few eyebrows. As excited as we were to hear there'll be more opportunities to feast on fried chicken, it felt like Taco Bell was taking a step in an extremely mainstream direction. The ensuing "is it a taco or is it a sandwich" debate was just a cheap ploy to pass off a pretty classic crispy chicken sandwich (fluffy bun, fried white-meat chicken, creamy sauce) as something that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb on a Mexican fast-food menu. It felt like Taco Bell was making a major detour from what it does best and that it took the Chicken Sandwich Wars bait to the detriment of its own unique identity.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Tarts#Eggo#Waffle Maker#Fresh Fruit#Breakfast Foods#Food Drink#Banana Cr Me Pie#Lemon Cr Me Pie
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon is a breakfast staple and now you can start your day with a double dose thanks to Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is a tasty creation that starts with a freshly cracked fried egg that's been with cooked-in bacon crumbles. The egg is then topped with melted American cheese and multiple strips of bacon. The whole thing is then sandwiched between two halves of a fluffy bakery bun. If you're extra hungry, you can instead order the new Stacked Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which features two freshly cracked fried eggs cooked with bacon crumbles, American and Swiss-style cheeses, and bacon strips, all on a buttery bakery bun.
FOOD & DRINKS
614now.com

Korean fried chicken chain now open on North Side

The man we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. The Choong Man, that is. Choong Man Chicken, a South Korea-based fried chicken chain, has officially opened its location on the city’s North Side. The eatery is located at 1132 Henderson Rd., north of Upper Arlington. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
Simplemost

Mountain Dew Has A New Soda Flavor That’s Perfect For Fall

If you’re a Mountain Dew fan who loves the flavors of fall, a new soft drink has recently made it to stores that you’re going to want to try. It’s called Mtn Dew Thrashed Apple, and the brand says it “combines its bold citrus taste with the classic crisp of apple flavor.”
DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
Simplemost

Thomas’ English Muffins Has A New, Limited-Edition ‘Everything’ Flavor

If slathering an everything bagel with cream cheese is one of your favorite morning treats, there’s a new breakfast food hitting store shelves that you are sure to love. New Everything English Muffins from Thomas’ take their Nooks & Crannies English muffins up a notch by adding sweet and salty “everything” seasoning! The limited-edition English muffins are now available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.69. You can put cream cheese on them, just as you would a bagel, add butter instead or make an egg sandwich for some extra protein in your morning.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Pop-Tarts And Eggo Just Teamed Up For The Ultimate Breakfast Treat

When you want to start the day right, you have an important choice to make. On one hand, you could treat yourself to your favorite flavor of Pop-Tart, or you have the option of heating up Eggo waffles for a taste like no other. Now you no longer have to make that decision thanks to a new product that serves up the best of both worlds. According to a press release sent to Mashed, Pop-Tarts plans to release an Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor. This latest take on the morning pastry features a yellow, flaky crust designed to remind consumers of a waffle, a maple-flavored filling, and a mix of white icing that gets topped with a crisscross of yellow icing that resembles a waffle.
RETAIL
Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy