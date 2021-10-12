Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Single Vehicle Collision- Townsend

Townsend- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred Monday night in Townsend. On October 11, 2021, at approximately 8:46 p.m., a 2009 Nissan Versa operated by a 20-year-old Townsend woman traveled westbound on Blackbird Station Road after proceeding through the intersection with Dexter Corner Road. The Nissan failed to negotiate a curve to the right and traveled across the eastbound lane of travel before leaving the roadway. The Nissan continued to travel into a heavily wooded area, striking 2 small trees before finally striking a larger tree head-on.