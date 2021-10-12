CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Reminder: Carmel Schools Upcoming Influenza Clinics, Consent Forms for Elementary Schools Due today!

hamlethub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are partnering with the Putnam County Health Department again this fall for our annual Influenza (Flu) Clinic. The Health Department will be on-site at each school building over the next several weeks offering influenza (flu) immunizations for students and staff of Carmel Central School District, only, who sign-up in advance. Students will only be eligible to receive the influenza (flu) immunization if they submit the proper consent forms signed by their parent/guardian in advance of the clinic. Staff must also complete consent forms in advance of the clinic. Registration is required and no walk-ins will be accepted. Flu immunizations are provided at no cost to the CCSD community.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
WBTV

Renaming ceremony for CMS elementary school happening Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School will receive a new name on Wednesday. Barringer Elementary School will become Charles H. Parker Academic Center. The Oct. 6 renaming ceremony is part of an effort to make sure all students feel welcome at CMS schools. The name change stems from the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WILX-TV

Schools eager to get elementary students vaccinated

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School districts were encouraged Thursday as more of their students could soon be protected from COVID-19. Pfizer is officially asking the Food and Drug Administration to consider its COVID vaccine for emergency use for 5 to 11-year-olds. Schools are having a rough start to the...
EAST LANSING, MI
ouraynews.com

Ouray School quarantines elementary class

Ouray School has quarantined the first grade class after a COVID-19 exposure, the first time the school has done so since classes resumed in August. A member of the first grade cohort tested positive, and the rest of the grade is considered a close contact, Principal Kenneth Nelson said in a letter to parents posted on the school's website. Students and teachers are assigned to cohorts and kept separate from other cohorts in an effort to prevent transmission across classes or grade levels.
OURAY COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza#Clinics#Immunization#Elementary Schools#The Health Department#Ccsd#Kent Elementary#Carmel High School
Chicago City Wire

Depriest Elementary School reports 37% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Depriest Elementary School fell to 37 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Chicago City Wire analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Crescent-News

Community helpers visit Defiance Elementary School

Defiance Elementary School is celebrating community helpers this week and next week, by inviting them to the school to share what they do in the community. On Thursday morning, Austin Daniels and Weston Rivers of the Defiance Fire Department spoke to students and answered questions about Fire Safety Month, while firefighters Tyler Flory and Craig Vogel showed students a department fire engine and ambulance.
DEFIANCE, OH
Lebanon Democrat

School board approves architect for proposed elementary school

The Macon County School Board voted last Thursday to approve the Upland Design Group contract to build the proposed new elementary school. The contract was approved unanimously. Three board members — Tim Case, Dale Hix and Wayne Marsh — were in attendance at the meeting, along with director of schools...
MACON COUNTY, TN
News Channel Nebraska

Pioneers on the Move at elementary schools

NEBRASKA CITY -- Nebraska City kindergarten through fifth graders ran, hopped, and cha-cha’d their way around the playground Friday to celebrate reaching their fundraising goal. Michelle Maybee of the Nebraska City PTO said students are invited to traverse 35 laps in 35 minutes with high-fives, friends and dance moves. Maybee:...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WUSA9

In-person learning paused at Prince William County elementary school due to COVID cases

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County has temporarily pause in-person learning for Bennett Elementary School in Manassas following dozens of positive COVID-19 cases, officials said. Health officials confirmed 36 positive COVID-19 cases at Bennett Elementary by Friday afternoon. This resulted in three probable positive cases all in isolation and more...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
tsnews.com

Elementary school earns bench through recycling

GODDARD – Oak Street Elementary School in Goddard has earned a bench from the NexTrex Company for collecting 500 pounds of recyclable plastic grocery bags.“Dan Funke organized this project for Oak Street Elementary and is currently helping organize this for the City of Goddard,” said Oak Street Elementary principal Ashley Miller.Dan Funke is a member of the Goddard Lions Club that assisted the students by delivering the bags to the collection sites located at nearby Dillion’s grocery stores.“Th...
GODDARD, KS
Bring Me The News

Roseville Schools elementary principal dies by suicide

The principal of a Roseville elementary school died by suicide, the district shared on Monday evening. In a message to families about Brian Koland, principal of Edgerton Elementary School in Maplewood, Roseville Area Schools Superintendent Jenny Loeck said:. "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you tragic...
ROSEVILLE, MN
WLUC

Sun-Maid hosts assembly at Gilbert Elementary School

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday morning, Gilbert Elementary students honored third grader Ruby Derwin. The raisin company Sun-Maid hosted an assembly to applaud her for being on the first-ever Board of Imagination. “I felt really good,” said Ruby. “I like to be the center of attention every once in...
GWINN, MI
Midland Daily News

Throwback: Sugnet Elementary School

Sugnet School opened in 1886, with John P. Sugnet the driving force behind its creation. Sugnet (then pronounced Sig-net) had five children and was interested in having a school built near his farm property near the area of Jefferson Avenue and Sugnet Street, which at the time was Midland Township District No. 3.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Intelligencer

Woodsdale Elementary School Work Discussed

WHEELING — School officials are excited about a $5.4 million renovation at Woodsdale Elementary School, but they also know months of growing pains and parking issues are part of the plan. Those living in the Woodsdale neighborhood were invited to a public hearing Tuesday night to learn more about upcoming...
WHEELING, WV
conwaydailysun.com

Window issues reported at elementary schools

CONWAY — Windows remain a hot topic for the Conway School Board. Even as Lockheed Window Corp. of Burrillville, R.I., works on a portion of the 200-plus defective windows that need replacing at Kennett High School, window issues have also popped up at two of the district’s elementary schools: John H. Fuller and Conway Elementary, both built in 1957.
CONWAY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy