Reminder: Carmel Schools Upcoming Influenza Clinics, Consent Forms for Elementary Schools Due today!

We are partnering with the Putnam County Health Department again this fall for our annual Influenza (Flu) Clinic. The Health Department will be on-site at each school building over the next several weeks offering influenza (flu) immunizations for students and staff of Carmel Central School District, only, who sign-up in advance. Students will only be eligible to receive the influenza (flu) immunization if they submit the proper consent forms signed by their parent/guardian in advance of the clinic. Staff must also complete consent forms in advance of the clinic. Registration is required and no walk-ins will be accepted. Flu immunizations are provided at no cost to the CCSD community.