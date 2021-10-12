10/12/21: CBS hands full-season order to “NCIS: Hawai’i”
BET: House of Payne at 8p, Assisted Living at 8:30p, Tyler Perry’s The Oval at 9p. SundanceNow: Trial in the Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story. First winners of the fall season are freshman procedural spinoffs “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “FBI: International,” with each scoring a full-season order from CBS. “These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well.”www.cynopsis.com
