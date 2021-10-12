CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/12/21: CBS hands full-season order to “NCIS: Hawai’i”

By Cynopsis Media
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBET: House of Payne at 8p, Assisted Living at 8:30p, Tyler Perry’s The Oval at 9p. SundanceNow: Trial in the Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story. First winners of the fall season are freshman procedural spinoffs “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “FBI: International,” with each scoring a full-season order from CBS. “These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well.”

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14? Has the CBS Action Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Working with the team while keeping them on their toes is Retired Admiral Hollis Kilbride (McRaney). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.
CBS LA

Netflix Employees Stage Walkout In Hollywood Over Dave Chappelle Special

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of Netflix employees and their supporters staged a walkout Wednesday in Hollywood to protest the transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his latest comedy special released earlier this month by the streaming giant. People rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 20, 2021. (Getty Images) The walkout and protest took place at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Vine Street, a few blocks from the Netflix building at Sunset Bronson Studios off Sunset Boulevard. “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s...
FOXBusiness

Rose McGowan rails against Netflix employees for protesting Dave Chappelle's special: 'Fake activism'

Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
Your TV Source Roundup: Full Seasons For ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer, ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Premiere Date, ‘Alex Rider’ Sneak Peak, Netflix and Walmart Team Up and More!

CBS has given full season orders to two of their new series NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International. Both series are spinoffs of established brands for the network and have performed well in their first few airings. A total episode count was not announced. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming...
NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International - CBS Announces Full Season Orders

CBS GIVES TOP FRESHMAN DRAMAS “NCIS: HAWAI`I” AND “FBI: INTERNATIONAL” FULL-SEASON ORDERS FOR THE 2021-2022 BROADCAST SEASON. CBS has given full season orders to its top freshman dramas NCIS: HAWAI`I and FBI: INTERNATIONAL for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. The CBS Original series represent two of the top three new shows that launched on broadcast networks in September this season.
Hammonton Gazette

‘NCIS Hawai’i’ gently mixes up a CBS staple

The first episode of “NCIS” premiered in 2004 with news footage of George W. Bush boarding Air Force One transforming into a scripted scene of a fictional George W. Bush joshing about barbecue before one of his new bodyguard mysteriously drops dead. Forty-some odd minutes of Mark Harmon being right, Sasha Alexander frowning and countless 9/11 references later, the bad guy is caught and the gang is free to solve another 18 seasons (and counting) of weekly mysteries.
10/13/21: Mark Harmon exits “NCIS” – for now

DISCOVERY NETWORKS GIVE A REASON TO CELEBRATE ALL SEASON LONG!. Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship, Holiday Wars. HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home, Fixer to Fabulous. OWN’s Ready to Love, Love & Marriage: Huntsville. TLC’s: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, The Family Chantel. Discovery’s Gold Rush, Bering Sea Gold. discovery+:...
10/15/21: George Stephanopoulos launching two projects for Hulu; “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” renewed for season four

ENGAGING CONTENT | DIVERSE STORYTELLING | EVERYWHERE. THE HISTORY CHANNEL: COMPELLING, UNEXPECTED STORIES. Epic Documentaries | Industry-Leading Non-Fiction Series | A-list Talent. LIFETIME: INSPIRED BY, POWERED BY, CREATED BY WOMEN. Weekly Premieres through 2022 | Renowned Original Movies | Award-Winning Talent. A&E: LEADING-EDGE CONTENT EVERYWHERE. Purpose-Driven Storytelling | Inclusive Voices...
This Week in TV: ‘Insecure’ Final Season, ‘All American,’ ‘Locke & Key’

A pair of HBO staples begin their seasons this week — and in the case of Insecure, its last season. The next seven days will also bring the opening of baseball’s World Series, the return of a CW favorite and the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Insecure will close out its run on HBO with a 10-episode fifth season...
10/19/21: Hulu collaborates with Mel Brooks on “History” project

TV’s biggest moments start on Roku. America’s #1 TV streaming platform. And the center of TV culture for 155 million streamers. Facebook Watch: Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home at 12p. Netflix: Gabby’s Dollhouse. Nickelodeon: Bubble Guppies at 12p. Shudder: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. A CYNOPSIS MESSAGE FROM SINCLAIR MEDIA NETWORKS.
10/21/21: discovery+ celebrates soul food

Food Network: Holiday Baking Championship, Holiday Wars. HGTV: Property Brothers: Forever Home, Fixer to Fabulous. TLC: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, The Family Chantel. Click Here to See What Our Real Brands For Real Life Can Do For You. Thursday October 21, 2021. Today’s Premieres. A&E: The First 48...
10/19/21: Uma Thurman set to play Arianna Huffington for Showtime

LEADING THE EVOLUTION IN LOCAL OTT & CTV ADVERTISING. 125+ Leading TV & Media Brands, Audience Targeting, Closed-Loop Attribution. AMC Networks has partnered with The Trade Desk and Magnite to enable programmatic and addressable buying on linear television. “This is a huge development, for us and for the entire industry, unlocking the value of linear inventory by providing advanced programmatic buying, with full addressability, on linear television,” said Evan Adlman, SVP of advanced Advertising and Digital Partnerships for AMC Networks. “We have made a commitment to make 100 percent of our linear reach addressable, and we believe in the enhanced efficiency and automation of programmatic buying.”
Collider

'Ghosts': Supernatural Comedy Series Gets Full-Season Order at CBS

CBS is ready to have a house full of Ghosts for at least a while more. The new comedy series premiered on the network earlier this month and its reception was so overwhelmingly positive that the network has placed a full-season order, meaning that Ghosts will continue to air until early or mid-2022 (depending on the number of episodes ordered).
CBS' Ghosts picked up for a full season

After two episodes, the CBS freshman comedy has earned a full-season order. “We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” said Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment's senior executive vice president, programming. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.” CBS has yet to announce the number of episodes Ghosts will have for its first season.
‘Squid Game’ Rockets to No. 1, ‘Ted Lasso’ Joins Streaming Charts

Netflix’s Squid Game made a big jump up the streaming charts for Sept. 20-26, claiming the No. 1 overall spot with a huge week-to-week increase. Nielsen’s weekly chart also features an Apple TV+ series for the first time — Ted Lasso — as the iPhone maker’s streaming platform joins Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video in being measured for the rankings. The Simpsons on Disney+ also broke Netflix’s yearlong monopoly on the acquired series top 10. Squid Game drew 1.91 billion minutes of viewing time for the week, a more than ninefold increase over the previous week (the show premiered Sept....
10/12/21 Entertainment News

(New York, NY) — Kourtney Kardashian says there’s no hard feelings after her sister’s Saturday Night Live debut. Kim Kardashian West used a more than four minute monologue to make jokes about herself and her family, but she also worked with Mike Day to impersonate Kourtney and her boyfriend, Travis Barker. A source tells E! that Kourtney and Travis actually “loved it.”
Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Season 13 thoughts…

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that everyone’s been waiting a LONG time for new episodes!. Luckily, the time of waiting is finally at an end! The season 13 premiere is coming to the network in just a matter of hours and per some early details, this one is going to be huge. Hetty’s going to have a big storyline, Joelle will resurface in the hopes of capturing Katya, and we’ll see in general how the team is able to recover from losing Nell and Eric to Tokyo at the end of season 12. As of right now, the premiere is slated to air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, but remember to check your local listings depending on what market you’re in. (The NFL has a way of screwing up start times.)
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Says ‘I Screwed Up’ but Doubles Down on Dave Chappelle Defense

Netflix has been a lightning rod for controversy in the weeks since Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special premiered on the platform, but Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is standing by the project, which has been widely criticized for Chappelle’s jokes about the transgender community. Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview on Tuesday evening that though Chappelle’s special was in line with Netflix’s stance on “artistic expression,” he believed that he had poorly responded to the controversy in internal communications with Netflix staff. The interview occurred after several weeks of controversy surrounding the Chappelle special, which has been criticized by organizations...
