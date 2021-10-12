Crypto prime broker SheeldMarket raises $10 million in Series A funding
SheeldMarket, a licensed crypto prime broker based in France, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. London-based venture capital firm Atomico led the round, with Semantic Ventures, also based in London, participating. Angel investors, including Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier, and Alexis Bonillo, co-founder of social map app Zenly, which was recently acquired by Snapchat, also backed the round. All existing investors joined the round too.www.theblockcrypto.com
Comments / 0