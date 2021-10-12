CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto prime broker SheeldMarket raises $10 million in Series A funding

By Yogita Khatri
theblockcrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheeldMarket, a licensed crypto prime broker based in France, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. London-based venture capital firm Atomico led the round, with Semantic Ventures, also based in London, participating. Angel investors, including Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier, and Alexis Bonillo, co-founder of social map app Zenly, which was recently acquired by Snapchat, also backed the round. All existing investors joined the round too.

www.theblockcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

Multicoin Capital to Raise $250 Million for Crypto Venture Fund

Multicoin Capital is interested in exploring and tapping from the potential opportunities of the Decentralized Finance industry. Leading investment firm Multicoin Capital which is focused on making investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain companies-related companies, is aiming to raise $250 million for its third crypto-focused venture fund. This is coming on the back of the last crypto fund (second crypto venture fund) of the investment firm which was held in the last six months and was able to raise $100 million. According to available information, the said $250 million fund is expected to be raised completely by Austin Texas-based company towards the end of 2021.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Zaki Manian's DeFi project Sommelier raises $23 million in Series A funding

Sommelier Finance, a crypto project that helps automate DeFi trading, has raised $23 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Polychain Capital, with participation from existing investor Alameda Ventures and new investors Zola Ventures, Byzantine Ventures, Tendermint Ventures, Secure Ventures, D1 Ventures, and Ferngrove Ventures.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

UK crypto firm Copper set to raise up to $500 million

Copper, the crypto custodian, is working on an investment round that will raise its valuation to more than $1 billion. The fintech firm recently hired former chancellor Philip Hammond as a senior advisor. British crypto startup Copper is working on a fundraise of up to $500 million, according to three...
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

US Bitcoin mining firm Stronghold raises $127 million in IPO

Pennsylvania-based Bitcoin mining firm Stronghold Digital Mining has set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. at $19 per share. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the pricing exceeds the previous range of $16 to $18 per share. With that, Stronghold has raised $127 million via the offering of 6.68 million shares, which was also greater than the initial plan of selling 5.88 million shares. The trading is set to start on Wednesday on Nasdaq under the ticker SDIG.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Sheeldmarket#Atomico#Semantic Ventures#Social Map#Permissioned Defi#Kyc#French#Axeleo Capital
decrypt.co

Crypto Giant Galaxy Raises $325M for 'Content and Technology' Fund

Galaxy Interactive's new fund will look to invest in blockchain video game and art projects. It has already invested $150 million of the new fund. Galaxy Digital, the sprawling crypto investment firm founded by billionaire Mike Novogratz, announced on Tuesday that its Galaxy Interactive division has raised a $325 million investment fund.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theblockcrypto.com

Variant closes $110 million fund after merger deal

Variant — the venture capital investment firm founded by a16z alum Jesse Walden — announced Tuesday the close of a new $110 million fund. In conjunction with the launch of the new fund, the firm has also merged with Atelier Ventures and brought on its founder Li Jin as a partner investor. Jin is also an alum of venture capital firm a16z, having previously worked on investments like Cadre, LimeBook, and Snackpass.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
utahbusiness.com

Plena Data raises $10 million Series A

Plena Data of American Fork, Utah announces today it has completed a Series A raise of $10 million led by Elevation Capital, based in Delhi, India, with new offices in Salt Lake City. The round also had participation from Lehi-based Album VC, who previously funded Plena Data with $1 million just last summer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
suasnews.com

British Satellite scale-up raises £15m in oversubscribed Series A funding

The fundraising is Satellite Vu’s second successful raise in the last six months, raising a total of £19 million (US$26m) over the period. The new funding will allow the Company to launch seven British made satellites into space to monitor the thermal footprint of any building on the planet every 1-2 hours.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Crypto-friendly remote hiring company Deel valued at $5.5 billion after Series D

San Francisco-based remote hiring company Deel is now valued at $5.5 billion, following a fresh Series D funding round of $425 million. Coatue, which has invested in technology companies including DoorDash, Instacart and Spotify, led the round. Firms including Altimeter Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, the YC Continuity Fund, Spark Capital, Greenbay Ventures, and Neo also participated in the deal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theblockcrypto.com

Former ConsenSys exec raises $6.15 million to build crypto staking protocol Obol

Obol Technologies, founded by former ConsenSys exec Collin Myers, has raised $6.15 million to build a crypto staking protocol. The Obol network will allow staking with multiple validators. Collin Myers, former head of global product strategy at ConsenSys, has been working on a new project since April of this year....
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

SaaS Labs Raises $17 Mn In Series A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. SaaS Labs, a cloud-based platform that builds productivity and business process automation software for SMBs and enterprises globally, announced that it raised $17 million in Series A funding from Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. The company will use...
TECHNOLOGY
financemagnates.com

Fintech Platform Tala Raises $145 Million in Series E Funding

Tala, one of the emerging financial technology firms, recently announced that it has secured $145 million in Series E funding to expand its services. The latest funding round was led by Upstart. According to the press release shared by the company, Stellar Development Foundation also participated in the Series E...
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Coinbase Pushes For Crypto Regulator, Plum Raises Series A, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, wants Congress to block the Securities and Exchange Commission from overseeing the industry and instead create a special regulator for digital assets, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Clarifai Raises $60M in Series C Funding to Bring AI to Developers Everywhere

New financing led by NEA fuels international expansion, growth of its AI community, and development of new AI innovations. Clarifai, the leading AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data, announced that it closed a $60 million Series C funding round. This funding round was led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with participation from existing investors Menlo Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Lux Capital, LDV Capital, Corazon Capital, NYU Innovation Venture Fund, and new investors CPP Investments, NextEquity Partners, SineWave Ventures, and Trousdale Capital. Andrew Schoen, Partner at NEA, will join the Board. The amount raised brings the company’s total funding to $100 million and will be used to expand its sales, marketing, and engineering teams.
COMPUTERS
theblockcrypto.com

Charting platform TradingView raises $298 million at $3 billion valuation

Charting and investing platform TradingView has raised $298 million in a round led by Tiger Global Management, as first reported by Bloomberg. The raise values TradingView at $3 billion. The London-based company had raised a little over $40 million prior to its latest capital injection, with its last raise coming in May 2018.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Savings and investment app Plum secures $14 million of funding

Plum, the London-based investment app, has secured $14 million of what it hopes will be a $24 million Series A raise, according to a press release. New investors in the business include dmg ventures and Ventura Capital, alongside existing backers Global Brain, VentureFriends and 500 Startups. Angel investors Francesco Simoneschi, co-founder and CEO of TrueLayer, and Charles Delingpole, founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage, have also invested.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy