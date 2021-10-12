Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant planned for former Star Ginger location

Welcome to Wednesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse opens today in Howe Bout Arden, according to a social media announcement from the shopping area near Arden Fair mall. Gary Bhatia, CEO of Sacramento-based Pete's, told me in August that the two-story restaurant in Howe Bout Arden would be the eatery's biggest location yet. Look inside the new site with the slideshow below, and revisit my August article to learn more about the chain's future plans. Pete's is located near Burlington in Howe Bout Arden.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO