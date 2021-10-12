CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant planned for former Star Ginger location

By Jake Abbott
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 8 days ago
A Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant born in the Bay Area plans to enter the Sacramento market in January, when it takes over the former Star Ginger location on Folsom Boulevard.

Sacramento Business Journal

5 things: Look inside new Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse location in Howe Bout Arden

Welcome to Wednesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse opens today in Howe Bout Arden, according to a social media announcement from the shopping area near Arden Fair mall. Gary Bhatia, CEO of Sacramento-based Pete's, told me in August that the two-story restaurant in Howe Bout Arden would be the eatery's biggest location yet. Look inside the new site with the slideshow below, and revisit my August article to learn more about the chain's future plans. Pete's is located near Burlington in Howe Bout Arden.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

West Sacramento's Better Meat Co. forms partnership with Hormel Foods

A global food giant has a new partnership with West Sacramento's The Better Meat Co. On Wednesday, Hormel Foods Corp. announced that its 199 Ventures unit, which invests in emerging food companies and entrepreneurs, has a new exclusive partnership with the West Sacramento food tech company to develop new food products using Better Meat’s next-generation animal-free protein ingredient Rhiza.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

5 things to know, including some recent additions to the Roseville Galleria

Welcome to Wednesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Last month, reporter Renata Geraldo told you that lifestyle goods retailer Miniso was joining the Westfield Galleria at Roseville. Guangzhou, China-based Miniso offers a variety of low-cost beauty, fashion and home goods inspired by Japanese products. Update: Miniso is now open in Roseville, Galleria representatives announced on Instagram. It's the retailer's first Sacramento-area store.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

Food tech startup TurtleTree plans R&D facility in West Sacramento

One of Yolo County’s newest biotech companies is planning a new research and development facility in West Sacramento. TurtleTree on Friday announced it had secured a 24,000-square-foot building that will house its new R&D facility on Ramco Street. The building is currently occupied, but will be vacant next year. Then engineering and construction will take at least six months, said TurtleTree media specialist Rita Huang.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

