CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Tell-All Book

By Kayla Thomas
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B officiating a wedding, Jamie Lynn Spears' new book and more, below. Jamie Lynn Spears To Release Tell-All Book. Jamie Lynn Spears...

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Feelings About Whether She Wants Relationship With Mom & Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears is ‘moving in the right direction’ after reported struggles with her mom Lynne and younger sister Jamie Lynn throughout her conservatorship. Britney Spears, 39, celebrated a big win when her dad Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship last week, and now she may eventually try to rebuild a relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, who she’s called out for performing her songs in the past, and possibly her mom Lynne Spears, 66, but is treading lightly. “Britney would eventually like to have a good relationship with her sister, but it’s hard because her sister is close to her mom and talks to her dad,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s hard to get back to family dynamics when this isn’t cleaned up.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears had the shadiest response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' new book

Fans are saying Britney Spears is officially back after the singer threw some serious shade at her sister on Instagram yesterday (13 October). ICYMI, earlier this week Jamie Lynn Spears announced the upcoming release of her autobiography, Things I Should Have Said. In a post on socials about the book, she said: "I know I still have A LOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Petition to remove Jamie Lynn Spears from Netflix series hits almost 25,000 signatures

A petition to remove Jamie Lynn Spears from Netflix series Sweet Magnolias has gained much traction after almost reaching its goal of 25,000 signatures. Fans of Britney Spears and the show urge the platform to drop the former Nickelodeon star following her alleged lack of support for her sister during the conservatorship battle. The petition has reached a staggering 24,754 signatures (at the time of writing) and is just hundreds away from its goal.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Britney Spears Jokes About Releasing a Book After Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Announcement

One day after Jamie Lynn Spears revealed her upcoming memoir, big sister Britney Spears had some words of her own about planning to release a book. The Zoey 101 actress announced Monday that she would be publishing her book, titled Things I Should Have Said, on Jan. 18, 2022, via Worthy Publishing. Under the description of the book on the publisher's official website, it reads, "She spent years escaping into different characters—on All That, Zoey 101, and even in the role as Britney’s kid sister." "I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," the younger Spears wrote on her Instagram. "I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Mental Health Nonprofit Declines Jamie Lynn Spears Donation Tied to Memoir

The mental health nonprofit, This Is My Brave, said it will decline a donation tied to the proceeds of Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.  This Is My Brave announced the decision on Instagram, Monday, October 18th, writing: “We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.” The nonprofit didn’t provide any more details, but per ET, the decision appears to be in response to pressure...
CHARITIES
ETOnline.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book 'Things I Should Have Said'

Jamie Lynn Spears is releasing her memoir. The actress, singer and mother of two announced on Monday that she's finally finished writing her book, Things I Should Have Said. Spears took to Instagram to share a look at the book cover -- which features her in an off-white ensemble sitting on a white couch -- and she gleefully exclaimed, "I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!!"
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tell All#Drugs#Sex#Daily Break#Popcrush Nights#Covid 19 Related#Abc7 Ny#Hellmann#Point Place
wealthmanagement.com

Charity Refuses Pledge from Jamie Lynn Spears

Charities seldom refuse a donation, but the mental health nonprofit This is My Brave did just so—and very publicly. The decision comes a few weeks after Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, announced in an Instagram post that she was pledging a portion of the proceeds from her new book, “Things I Should Have Said,” to the nonprofit. The organization lists its mission as empowering individuals “to bring stories of mental illness and addiction into the spotlight” as a way to help destigmatize mental health.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book Amid Britney Conservatorship Case

Jamie Lynn Spears has something to get off her chest -- but prefers that we read about it ... and the timing seems to be anything but coincidental as it relates to her sister. The one-time Nickelodeon child star -- and famous sibling to one Britney Spears -- just announced she's got a new book that's about to hit shelves ... which she calls "Things I Should Have Said." Hmmm, interesting title ... go on.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Britney Spears Hints Sister Jamie Lynn ‘Didn’t Save Her’

Britney Spears has called out her sister Jamie Lynn - and what appears to be the rest of her family - in a new Instagram post. The image shows a woman rescuing her sister underwater - with the picture bringing the singer to tears. “This picture is everything to me...
CELEBRITIES
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy