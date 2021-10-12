CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Another Great Track From Meters Guitarist Leo Nocentelli’s Lost ’70s Folk Album

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, reissue label Light In The Attic announced that they had uncovered a lost folk album by the Meters guitarist Leo Nocentelli, which he recorded in the ’70s but shelved to focus on his main band. After the recordings made their way from New Orleans to a Southern California storage facility over the decades, they’ll finally see a proper release later this fall.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Porter Jr.
Person
Allen Toussaint
Person
Leo Nocentelli
